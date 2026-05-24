Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Toronto Blue Jays taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (25-27) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (26-26)

Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026

Sunday, May 24, 2026 Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Peacock and SNET

Blue Jays vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | PIT: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | PIT: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164)

TOR: -1.5 (+136) | PIT: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 2.98 ERA vs Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 4-2, 3.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (3-2) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (4-2) will get the nod for the Pirates. When Cease starts, his team is 6-4-0 against the spread this season. Cease's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have a 4-5-0 record against the spread in Keller's starts. The Pirates have a 3-3 record in Keller's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.9%)

Blue Jays vs Pirates Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Pirates moneyline has Toronto as a -162 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +136 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Toronto is +136 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Pirates on May 24, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (58.6%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 25 of their 51 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays are 25-26-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have compiled a 7-13 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 35% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 1-3 record (winning only 25% of its games).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times this season for a 26-23-2 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have collected a 25-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 54 hits. He has a .287 batting average and a slugging percentage of .372.

He is 30th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 117th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Guerrero hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three walks and two RBIs.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .751, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season. He's batting .296.

He is 17th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging among qualified batters.

Clement has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has 47 hits this season and has a slash line of .267/.342/.426.

Jesus Sanchez leads Toronto in total hits (42) this season while batting .284 with 14 extra-base hits.

Sanchez heads into this matchup on a six-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is batting .480 with five doubles, a walk and six RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Brandon Lowe has totaled 46 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .260 and slugging .554 with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 68th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 49th and he is ninth in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is batting .250 with eight doubles, two triples, four home runs and 35 walks. He's slugging .380 with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is currently 82nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Oneil Cruz has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .250.

Spencer Horwitz's .380 on-base percentage leads his team.

Blue Jays vs Pirates Head to Head

5/23/2026: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/22/2026: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/20/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/19/2025: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2025: 5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/2/2024: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2024: 8-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 PIT (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/31/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/6/2023: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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