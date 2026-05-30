Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (29-29) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-32)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and SNET

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170)

TOR: -1.5 (+140) | BAL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trey Yesavage (Blue Jays) - 2-2, 2.25 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 3-1, 3.47 ERA

The Blue Jays will look to Trey Yesavage (2-2) against the Orioles and Brandon Young (3-1). Yesavage and his team are 2-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yesavage's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Orioles are 5-2-0 ATS in Young's seven starts that had a set spread. The Orioles were the moneyline underdog for two Young starts this season -- they won both.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (55.6%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Orioles-Blue Jays, Baltimore is the underdog at +106, and Toronto is -124 playing on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Orioles. The Blue Jays are +140 to cover the spread, while the Orioles are -170.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Orioles contest on May 30 has been set at 7.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (57.6%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious 15 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 28 of their 57 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 28-29-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (10-15).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 7-10 (41.2%).

The Orioles have had an over/under set by bookmakers 58 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 33 of those games (33-24-1).

The Orioles are 26-32-0 ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 58 hits. He has a .293 batting average and a slugging percentage of .379.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Ernie Clement has 64 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .443, both of which rank first among Toronto hitters this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .316.

His batting average is 22nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 105th, and his slugging percentage 55th.

Clement enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs.

Daulton Varsho has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .339 and a slugging percentage of .423 this season.

Kazuma Okamoto has been key for Toronto with 44 hits, an OBP of .300 plus a slugging percentage of .422.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has racked up 51 hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .232 and slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 108th and he is 62nd in slugging.

Alonso takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Taylor Ward's .400 on-base percentage and .357 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .256.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 126th in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson is batting .215 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 16 walks.

Adley Rutschman is batting .260 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

5/29/2026: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/28/2026: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2025: 11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/13/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 9/12/2025: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/30/2025: 9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-8 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/29/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/29/2025: 16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

16-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/28/2025: 11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-4 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/13/2025: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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