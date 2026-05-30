Padres vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the San Diego Padres taking on the Washington Nationals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Padres vs Nationals Game Info

San Diego Padres (32-24) vs. Washington Nationals (29-29)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Padres.TV

Padres vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SD: (-130) | WSH: (+110)

SD: (-130) | WSH: (+110) Spread: SD: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164)

SD: -1.5 (+136) | WSH: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Padres vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Michael King (Padres) - 4-3, 2.76 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Nationals) - 6-2, 3.63 ERA

The probable starters are Michael King (4-3) for the Padres and Foster Griffin (6-2) for the Nationals. King and his team are 4-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. King's team has a record of 2-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals are 7-4-0 against the spread when Griffin starts. The Nationals have an 8-3 record in Griffin's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Padres vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Padres win (59.2%)

Padres vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +110 underdog on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -130 favorite on the road.

Padres vs Nationals Spread

The Padres are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Padres are +136 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -164.

Padres vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Padres-Nationals on May 30 is 7.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on San Diego Padres vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Padres vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Padres have come away with 15 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

San Diego has a record of 11-9 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Padres' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 56 opportunities.

The Padres are 32-24-0 against the spread in their 56 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-27).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Washington has a record of 22-19 (53.7%).

The Nationals have played in 58 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-19-3).

The Nationals are 36-22-0 ATS this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Xander Bogaerts is batting .240 with three doubles, seven home runs and 19 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .304 and a slugging percentage of .362.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 95th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 120th in slugging.

Gavin Sheets leads San Diego with 40 hits. He is batting .256 this season and has 19 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .494 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 75th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 67th, and his slugging percentage 25th.

Manny Machado is batting .171 with a .337 slugging percentage and 28 RBI this year.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a slash line of .268/.345/.307 this season and a team-best OPS of .652.

Tatis enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .550 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .414, a slugging percentage of .545, and has 60 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .273).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 46th in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams leads his team with a .544 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 11th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .258 with 15 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.

Curtis Mead is batting .244 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 21 walks.

Padres vs Nationals Head to Head

5/29/2026: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2025: 8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/18/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/25/2025: 1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/24/2025: 4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/23/2025: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/25/2024: 3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2024: 12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/23/2024: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/26/2024: 8-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

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