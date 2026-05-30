Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the Boston Red Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Red Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (34-25) vs. Boston Red Sox (23-33)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and NESN

Guardians vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | BOS: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | BOS: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+172) | BOS: +1.5 (-210)

CLE: -1.5 (+172) | BOS: +1.5 (-210) Total: 6.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Guardians vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Parker Messick (Guardians) - 6-1, 2.24 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 5-1, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Parker Messick (6-1) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (5-1) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Messick and his team have a record of 8-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Messick's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-2). When Gray starts, the Red Sox are 6-3-0 against the spread. The Red Sox have always been the moneyline underdog when Gray starts this season.

Guardians vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.3%)

Guardians vs Red Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Red Sox reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-130) and Boston as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Guardians vs Red Sox Spread

The Guardians are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Guardians are +172 to cover, and the Red Sox are -210.

The over/under for the Guardians versus Red Sox game on May 30 has been set at 6.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (59.4%) in those contests.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 11 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 27 of their 55 opportunities.

The Guardians have posted a record of 28-27-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have gone 6-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 31.6% of those games).

Boston is 3-8 (winning just 27.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 56 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Red Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-30-1).

The Red Sox have covered 41.1% of their games this season, going 23-33-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez is hitting .227 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .394.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 120th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage, and 92nd in slugging.

Chase DeLauter has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks. He's batting .265 and slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He ranks 58th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging in the majors.

DeLauter has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk and an RBI.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with an OPS of .788. He has a slash line of .293/.374/.414 this season.

Angel Martinez leads Cleveland with 45 hits, batting .246 this season with 19 extra-base hits.

Martinez enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with a double and three RBIs.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Willson Contreras has accumulated 56 hits with a .383 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both categories. He's batting .290 and slugging .513.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 26th, his on-base percentage is 22nd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Contreras enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with two triples, two home runs, two walks and eight RBIs.

Wilyer Abreu's .425 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is currently 35th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Ceddanne Rafaela has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .277.

Jarren Duran has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .214.

Guardians vs Red Sox Head to Head

5/29/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/3/2025: 8-1 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/2/2025: 11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

11-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/1/2025: 6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/27/2025: 13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/26/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2025: 5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 CLE (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/25/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/24/2024: 8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-0 BOS (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2024: 4-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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