Pirates vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Minnesota Twins.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Pirates vs Twins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (30-28) vs. Minnesota Twins (27-31)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and Twins.TV

Pirates vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-146) | MIN: (+124)

PIT: (-146) | MIN: (+124) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

PIT: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 5-2, 3.64 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 6-2, 3.92 ERA

The probable starters are Mitch Keller (5-2) for the Pirates and Bailey Ober (6-2) for the Twins. When Keller starts, his team is 5-5-0 against the spread this season. When Keller starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Twins have a 7-4-0 ATS record in Ober's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Twins have a 5-2 record in Ober's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (59.6%)

Pirates vs Twins Moneyline

The Pirates vs Twins moneyline has Pittsburgh as a -146 favorite, while Minnesota is a +124 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +150 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -182.

Pirates vs Twins Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Twins on May 30 is 8.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

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Pirates vs Twins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Pirates have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 30 of 57 chances this season.

In 57 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 28-29-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 17 of the 37 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.9%).

Minnesota is 9-6 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

In the 57 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Twins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-21-2).

The Twins have collected a 31-26-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.4% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .395 this season while batting .273 with 39 walks and 36 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Reynolds will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .371 with five doubles, two home runs, five walks and nine RBIs.

Brandon Lowe has 52 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh batters this season. He's batting .260 with 27 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 70th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging in MLB.

Oneil Cruz has an OPS of .784, fueled by an OBP of .325 and a team-best slugging percentage of .459 this season.

Spencer Horwitz has been key for Pittsburgh with 47 hits, an OBP of .394 plus a slugging percentage of .454.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.564) while leading the Twins in hits (52). He's batting .255 and with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 77th, his on-base percentage is 103rd, and he is fifth in slugging.

Brooks Lee is hitting .250 with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage.

Luke Keaschall has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 19 walks while hitting .236.

Austin Martin has a .385 OBP to pace his team.

Pirates vs Twins Head to Head

5/29/2026: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/12/2025: 12-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/11/2025: 2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2024: 11-5 MIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 MIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2024: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/7/2024: 3-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/20/2023: 2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/19/2023: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/18/2023: 5-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

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