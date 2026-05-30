Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 3:12 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (35-19) vs. Los Angeles Angels (22-36)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and ABTV

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

TB: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170)

TB: -1.5 (+140) | LAA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen (Rays) - 4-1, 2.78 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 1-5, 4.57 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (4-1) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (1-5) will get the nod for the Angels. Rasmussen and his team have a record of 5-4-0 against the spread when he starts. Rasmussen's team is 3-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 2-9-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 2-7 in those games.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (56.3%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rays, Los Angeles is the underdog at +136, and Tampa Bay is -162 playing at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Rays are +140 to cover, and the Angels are -170.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Angels on May 30 is 7. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 21, or 70%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has played as a favorite of -162 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of their 53 opportunities.

The Rays have posted a record of 32-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have compiled a 16-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.2% of those games).

Los Angeles is 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 57 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 26 of those games (26-31-0).

The Angels have collected a 28-29-0 record ATS this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz has 61 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average and a slugging percentage of .523.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Junior Caminero is batting .267 with six doubles, 13 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 55th, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Jonathan Aranda has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.389/.492.

Aranda heads into this game with seven games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, two home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Chandler Simpson has an OPS of .677, fueled by an OBP of .326 and a team-best slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Simpson enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .318 with two doubles and a walk.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has totaled 47 hits with a .405 on-base percentage, leading the Angels in both categories. He's batting .235 and slugging .480.

He is 108th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Zach Neto's .441 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .238 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He is 100th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Jo Adell is hitting .238 with eight doubles, eight home runs and seven walks.

Jorge Soler is hitting .215 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Rays vs Angels Head to Head

5/29/2026: 8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-5 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/6/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/5/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/4/2025: 5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/10/2025: 11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2025: 5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/18/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/17/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/16/2024: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!