Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 29

On Saturday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (1-1) vs. Baltimore Orioles (1-1)

Date: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and MASN2

Blue Jays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

TOR: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192)

TOR: -1.5 (+158) | BAL: +1.5 (-192) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Max Scherzer against the Orioles and Dean Kremer. Scherzer and his team were 4-5-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Scherzer and his team had a 3-2 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Kremer and his team went 10-14-0 against the spread when he pitched. Kremer and his team had a 6-4 record in the 10 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.4%)

Blue Jays vs Orioles Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a +106 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+158 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -192 to cover.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Orioles contest on March 29, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Blue Jays came away with 42 wins in the 76 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last season Toronto came away with a win 26 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -124 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents hit the over in 77 of their 157 games with a total last season.

The Orioles finished 21-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 55.3% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer last year, Baltimore went 12-10 (54.5%).

The Orioles combined with their opponents to go over the total 85 times last season for an 85-63-7 record against the over/under.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had 199 base hits and an OBP of .396 to go with a slugging percentage of .544 last season.

Anthony Santander slashed .235/.308/.506 and finished with an OPS of .814.

George Springer ended his last campaign with 120 hits, an OBP of .303, plus a slugging percentage of .371.

Andres Gimenez slashed .252/.298/.340 and finished with an OPS of .638.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman had 21 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 58 walks while hitting .250 last season.

Ryan O'Hearn hit .264 with 21 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 46 walks.

Cedric Mullins hit .234 with 16 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 41 walks a season ago.

Colton Cowser hit .242 with 24 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head to Head

3/28/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/27/2025: 12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

12-2 BAL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/8/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/7/2024: 7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/6/2024: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/31/2024: 10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

10-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 7/30/2024: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/29/2024: 11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/6/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/5/2024: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

