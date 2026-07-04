Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 4

Odds updated as of 8:13 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (42-46) vs. Seattle Mariners (45-44)

Date: Saturday, July 4, 2026

Saturday, July 4, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: Mariners.TV and SNET

Blue Jays vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | SEA: (+114)

TOR: (-134) | SEA: (+114) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+132) | SEA: +1.5 (-160)

TOR: -1.5 (+132) | SEA: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 6.00 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 6-5, 3.42 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Shane Bieber versus the Mariners and Logan Gilbert (6-5). Bieber has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bieber's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Mariners have gone 7-10-0 ATS in Gilbert's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Gilbert starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (68.6%)

Blue Jays vs Mariners Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Mariners moneyline has Toronto as a -134 favorite, while Seattle is a +114 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs (+132 to cover) on the runline. Seattle is -160 to cover.

Blue Jays versus Mariners on July 4 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 28, or 56%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 14-14 when favored by -134 or more this year.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 45 of their 87 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 42-45-0 against the spread in their 87 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've gone 2-7 in those games.

Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +114 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to go over the total 41 times this season for a 41-44-3 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 32-56-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 82 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349. He has a .268 batting average and a slugging percentage of .350.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Ernie Clement has an OPS of .752, fueled by an OBP of .319 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season. He's batting .295.

Among all qualified, he is 13th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 70th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (74) this season, and 30 of those have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a walk and an RBI.

Daulton Varsho has been key for Toronto with 64 hits, an OBP of .323 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has an on-base percentage of .370 and has 83 hits, both team-best marks for the Mariners. He's batting .280 and slugging .436.

Including all qualified players in MLB, he is 33rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor has 11 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks while hitting .251. He's slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .314.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 130th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Cole Young is hitting .259 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 23 walks.

Dominic Canzone is hitting .269 with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 21 walks.

Blue Jays vs Mariners Head to Head

7/3/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 10/20/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/19/2025: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 10/17/2025: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 10/16/2025: 8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-2 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/15/2025: 13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

13-4 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/13/2025: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/12/2025: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/11/2025: 9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-1 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/10/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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