Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (16-16) vs. Cleveland Guardians (18-14)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1 and CLEG

Blue Jays vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-134) | CLE: (+116)

TOR: (-134) | CLE: (+116) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184)

TOR: -1.5 (+152) | CLE: +1.5 (-184) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays) - 2-3, 4.50 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-2, 5.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-3) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians. Gausman and his team are 3-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gausman's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Guardians have a 3-3-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Guardians have a 1-2 record in Williams' three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (50.6%)

Blue Jays vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Blue Jays, Cleveland is the underdog at +116, and Toronto is -134 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+152 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -184 to cover.

The Blue Jays-Guardians contest on May 3 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in six of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has not lost in four games this year when favored by -134 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 12 of their 31 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 20-11-0 in 31 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have won 45% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (9-11).

Cleveland is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 31 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-14-1).

The Guardians have gone 14-17-0 against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .275 with six doubles, four home runs and 16 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .362 while slugging .425.

He is 49th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Guerrero has hit safely in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

George Springer leads Toronto with 27 hits and an OBP of .423 this season. He's batting .314 and slugging .523.

He ranks 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging among qualified batters.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .675, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Andres Gimenez has been key for Toronto with 20 hits, an OBP of .266 plus a slugging percentage of .292.

Guardians Player Leaders

Steven Kwan has a .372 on-base percentage and a .465 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .323.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks seventh in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez is hitting .274 with five doubles, five home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .451 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 52nd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Kyle Manzardo has accumulated 21 hits, a team-high for the Guardians.

Carlos Santana is batting .229 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Blue Jays vs Guardians Head to Head

5/2/2025: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/23/2024: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/22/2024: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/21/2024: 7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/16/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/15/2024: 5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/14/2024: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 10-7 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-7 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/26/2023: 8-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

8-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/25/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

