Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the San Francisco Giants.

Blue Jays vs Giants Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (57-41) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-47)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

12:05 p.m. ET

12:05 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Roku and SNET

Blue Jays vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-108) | SF: (-108)

TOR: (-108) | SF: (-108) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-176) | SF: -1.5 (+146)

TOR: +1.5 (-176) | SF: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berrios (Blue Jays) - 5-4, 3.75 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 9-3, 2.65 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jose Berrios (5-4) for the Blue Jays and Robbie Ray (9-3) for the Giants. Berrios' team is 11-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Berrios' team is 5-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Giants have gone 12-8-0 against the spread when Ray starts. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in five of Ray's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.2%)

Blue Jays vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, -108 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -108 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Giants Spread

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Giants on July 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Giants Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 25, or 61%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Toronto has been victorious 27 times in 43 chances when named as a favorite of at least -108 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 97 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays have posted a record of 58-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Giants have won 48.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (17-18).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, San Francisco has a 17-18 record (winning 48.6% of its games).

The Giants have played in 99 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 44 times (44-51-4).

The Giants have collected a 42-57-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He has a .275 batting average and a slugging percentage of .429.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 76th in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto in total hits (85) this season while batting .276 with 33 extra-base hits. He's slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 45th, his on-base percentage 25th, and his slugging percentage 27th.

Springer has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a walk.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.438) powered by 38 extra-base hits.

Alejandro Kirk has seven home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has put up an on-base percentage of .381 and has 94 hits, both team-high numbers for the Giants. He's batting .255 and slugging .458.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 88th, his on-base percentage is ninth, and he is 54th in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .247 with 19 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .398 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 109th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Heliot Ramos has a .429 slugging percentage, which paces the Giants.

Willy Adames has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .224.

Blue Jays vs Giants Head to Head

7/19/2025: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/18/2025: 4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/11/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 10-6 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

10-6 TOR (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/9/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/29/2023: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 6/28/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/27/2023: 3-0 SF (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

