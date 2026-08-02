Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Toronto Blue Jays versus the St. Louis Cardinals is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (52-59) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (54-57)

Date: Sunday, August 2, 2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Cardinals.TV

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-110) | STL: (+100)

TOR: (-110) | STL: (+100) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158)

TOR: +1.5 (-192) | STL: -1.5 (+158) Total: 9 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 9.49 ERA vs Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 5-8, 5.26 ERA

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (1-4) for the Blue Jays and Matthew Liberatore (5-8) for the Cardinals. Scherzer's team is 1-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Scherzer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 10-10-0 against the spread when Liberatore starts. The Cardinals are 7-7 in Liberatore's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cardinals win (53.9%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +100 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -110 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Cardinals are +158 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Cardinals on Aug. 2 is 9. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

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Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 33 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 33 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 109 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 51-58-0 in 109 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog 74 total times this season. They've gone 34-40 in those games.

St. Louis has a 28-28 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 108 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 42 of those games (42-60-6).

The Cardinals have collected a 57-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 104 hits. He has a .267 batting average and a slugging percentage of .359.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Guerrero has hit safely in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles.

Ernie Clement has hit eight homers this season while driving in 35 runs. He's batting .292 this season and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualified, he is 11th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 90 hits. He is batting .228 this season and 39 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

George Springer has been key for Toronto with 74 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .406.

Springer has safely hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has a team-high .460 slugging percentage. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He ranks 22nd in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

Burleson heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double and four walks.

Jordan Walker has racked up 119 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualified players, he is 27th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt has 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 49 walks while batting .249.

Ivan Herrera's .360 OBP paces his team.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Head to Head

8/1/2026: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/31/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +170) 6/11/2025: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/10/2025: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/9/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2024: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2024: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2024: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

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