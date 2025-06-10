Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Toronto Blue Jays playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (36-30) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (36-30)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SNET

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | STL: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | STL: (+104) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

TOR: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 6-3, 3.56 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 4-2, 3.96 ERA

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (6-3, 3.56 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Miles Mikolas (4-2, 3.96 ERA). Bassitt and his team have a record of 10-2-0 against the spread when he starts. When Bassitt starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-1. The Cardinals are 6-6-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Mikolas' starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (50.4%)

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Moneyline

Toronto is a -122 favorite on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a +104 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Spread

The Blue Jays are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cardinals. The Blue Jays are +146 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -178.

The over/under for Blue Jays-Cardinals on June 10 is 8.5. The over is +102, and the under is -124.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 14 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has come away with a win 12 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 36 of their 65 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 39-26-0 in 65 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals are 21-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 55.3% of those games).

St. Louis has gone 9-12 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (42.9%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 66 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 36 of those games (36-28-2).

The Cardinals have a 36-30-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.5% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .275 with 39 walks and 40 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .421.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .737, fueled by an OBP of .314 and a team-best slugging percentage of .423 this season. He's batting .269.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 57th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

George Springer leads Toronto with 50 hits. He is batting .253 this season and 26 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has four home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .316 this season.

Kirk has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .476 with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan has racked up 77 hits with a .381 on-base percentage and a .445 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Cardinals. He's batting .314.

He ranks 11th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in the majors.

Donovan brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .237 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 118th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Arenado has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .233.

Masyn Winn has 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .273.

Blue Jays vs Cardinals Head to Head

6/9/2025: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/15/2024: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/14/2024: 7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/13/2024: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2023: 9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-4 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/1/2023: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/30/2023: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-9 TOR (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/27/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 7/26/2022: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/24/2022: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

