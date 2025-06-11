MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 11
Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Logan Allen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Washington Nationals at New York Mets
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
- David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
- José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Mitch Spence (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
- Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances