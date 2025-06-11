Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 11

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Logan Allen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies