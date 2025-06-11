FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - June 11

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Logan Allen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

  • Kris Bubic (Royals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
  • Clarke Schmidt (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

  • Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

  • Cal Quantrill (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

  • Walker Buehler (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Zack Littell (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

  • David Festa (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

  • Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

  • José Soriano (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • JP Sears (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Mitch Spence (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 1.9 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
  • Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Spencer Schwellenbach (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -111) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 2.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

  • Sean Burke (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Ben Brown (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

