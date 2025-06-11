Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 11

Will Aaron Judge or Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)

+210 to hit a HR | 24 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games) Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Ben Rice (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Jac Caglianone (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games) Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Drew Waters (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games) Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games) J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Mark Canha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Pete Alonso (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jeff McNeil (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) James Wood (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games) Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Luis Torrens (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Riley Adams (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Amed Rosario (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 38 games Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games) Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Dane Myers (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games

+1300 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 52 games Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+1500 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games) Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Jack Winkler (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 45 games Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games) Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Josh Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Kameron Misner (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Matt Thaiss (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games) Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games) Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)

Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins

Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Matt Wallner (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games) Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kody Clemens (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Carlos Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Evan Carter (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Jonah Heim (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Willi Castro (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians

Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Lane Thomas (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Connor Joe (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Garrett Hampson (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 21 games Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout (Angels): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) Jo Adell (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Taylor Ward (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 66 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 66 games (has homered in 25.8% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games) Seth Brown (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games) JJ Bleday (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Luis Urias (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Luis Rengifo (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Willie MacIver (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 23 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Scott Kingery (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games) Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 66 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 26 HR in 66 games (has homered in 31.8% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games) Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+1400 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Leody Taveras (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR

+10000 to hit a HR Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games) Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

Ronald Acuna (Braves): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Matt Olson (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Austin Riley (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)

+265 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games) Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games) Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Eric Haase (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games) Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games

+1500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 56 games Alex Verdugo (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)

+250 to hit a HR | 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 31.3% of games) Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Martin Maldonado (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 42 games Martin Maldonado (Padres): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Luis Arraez (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+2500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Will Smith (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Tyler Wade (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 37 games Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Christian Walker (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Luis Robert (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games) Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Tim Elko (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Vinny Capra (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games) Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games

+1060 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 31 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 68 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 68 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Max Kepler (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Justin Turner (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games) Matt Shaw (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Otto Kemp (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Vidal Brujan (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 64 games Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games) Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals

Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games) Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

+1700 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jose Barrero (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Parker Meadows (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 24.6% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games) Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games) Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Jake Rogers (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 12 games Ramón Urías (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games) Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 11 games Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies