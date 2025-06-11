MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - June 11
Will Aaron Judge or Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on June 11, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +210 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 24 HR in 65 games (has homered in 29.2% of games)
- Bobby Witt Jr. (Royals): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Ben Rice (Yankees): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 55 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Salvador Pérez (Royals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 63 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Vinnie Pasquantino (Royals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jazz Chisholm (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 37 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 60 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Jac Caglianone (Royals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jonathan India (Royals): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 60 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Maikel Garcia (Royals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- DJ LeMahieu (Yankees): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Drew Waters (Royals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 51 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Kyle Isbel (Royals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 52 games (has homered in 5.8% of games)
- J.C. Escarra (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Mark Canha (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Freddy Fermin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Nick Loftin (Royals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
Washington Nationals at New York Mets
- Pete Alonso (Mets): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Mets): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 9 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- James Wood (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 66 games (has homered in 22.7% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Andres Chaparro (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Luis Torrens (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 39 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Riley Adams (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 15 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Amed Rosario (Nationals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Alex Call (Nationals): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 57 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Nathaniel Lowe (Nationals): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 38 games
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 58 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 56 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Josh Bell (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Robert Hassell III (Nationals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
Miami Marlins at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 60 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Agustin Ramirez (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Eric Wagaman (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Dane Myers (Marlins): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 22 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Heriberto Hernandez (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 9 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Nick Fortes (Marlins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Adam Frazier (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 56 games (has homered in 1.8% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games
- Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Alexander Canario (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Jack Winkler (Marlins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Brett Sullivan (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Tommy Pham (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 45 games
- Jared Triolo (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +240 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 69 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 63 games (has homered in 22.2% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Rays): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 62 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 68 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Josh Lowe (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 24 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Kameron Misner (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Abraham Toro (Red Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 26 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Marcelo Mayer (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 61 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Matt Thaiss (Rays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 32 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)
- Danny Jansen (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 28 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Rays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 48 games (has homered in 4.2% of games)
Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Matt Wallner (Twins): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 25 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Corey Seager (Rangers): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jake Burger (Rangers): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Wyatt Langford (Rangers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 56 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Rangers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 38 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Rangers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Carlos Correa (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Evan Carter (Rangers): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Josh Jung (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Josh Smith (Rangers): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Ty France (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Rangers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Willi Castro (Twins): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Christian Vázquez (Twins): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 32 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Ryan Jeffers (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 21 games (has homered in 23.8% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 69 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 19 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- TJ Friedl (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Jose Trevino (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 62 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Connor Joe (Reds): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 60 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Johnathan Rodriguez (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Santiago Espinal (Reds): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games
- Garrett Hampson (Reds): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 21 games
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 53 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 51 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 28 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Will Wilson (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
- Mike Trout (Angels): +260 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 41 games (has homered in 19.5% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 61 games (has homered in 13.1% of games)
- Jo Adell (Angels): +285 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 57 games (has homered in 17.5% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 70 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 70 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 18 HR in 66 games (has homered in 25.8% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 56 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Travis d'Arnaud (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Seth Brown (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 53 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Luis Urias (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 52 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 27 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 60 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Willie MacIver (Athletics): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 65 games (has homered in 4.6% of games)
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 35 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Scott Kingery (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Denzel Clarke (Athletics): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 56 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Chris Taylor (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- LaMonte Wade (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +280 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 26 HR in 66 games (has homered in 31.8% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 65 games (has homered in 23.1% of games)
- Ketel Marte (Diamondbacks): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 42 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Diamondbacks): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 66 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Rowdy Tellez (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 55 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Diamondbacks): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Pavin Smith (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 61 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 40 games (has homered in 2.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 67 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Alek Thomas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Ben Williamson (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Jose Herrera (Diamondbacks): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 26 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR
- Miles Mastrobuoni (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 50 games (has homered in 2% of games)
Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
- Ronald Acuna (Braves): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 18 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Matt Olson (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Austin Riley (Braves): +265 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 67 games (has homered in 13.4% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Braves): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 64 games (has homered in 15.6% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Brewers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 68 games (has homered in 14.7% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.6% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 67 games (has homered in 7.5% of games)
- Ozzie Albies (Braves): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 67 games (has homered in 9% of games)
- Eli White (Braves): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Eric Haase (Brewers): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Joey Ortiz (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 66 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Sal Frelick (Brewers): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 65 games (has homered in 6.2% of games)
- Nick Allen (Braves): +1500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 56 games
- Alex Verdugo (Braves): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 64 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 23 HR in 67 games (has homered in 31.3% of games)
- Manny Machado (Padres): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 67 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Max Muncy (Dodgers): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 54 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Freddie Freeman (Dodgers): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 58 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Mookie Betts (Dodgers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 54 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 64 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Dodgers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Tommy Edman (Dodgers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Martin Maldonado (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- José Iglesias (Padres): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 42 games
- Tyler Wade (Padres): +2500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 37 games
- Elias Diaz (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Brandon Lockridge (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 33 games
Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
- Christian Walker (Astros): +340 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Luis Robert (White Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 58 games (has homered in 10.3% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Miguel Vargas (White Sox): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 66 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Tim Elko (White Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 63 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 59 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Cam Smith (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Mike Tauchman (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Astros): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- Joshua Palacios (White Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 44 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Vinny Capra (White Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 29 games (has homered in 3.4% of games)
- Josh Rojas (White Sox): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 31 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +255 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 21 HR in 68 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 64 games (has homered in 20.3% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 68 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Max Kepler (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 62 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 66 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Nick Castellanos (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 68 games (has homered in 8.8% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 65 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Justin Turner (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 38 games (has homered in 2.6% of games)
- Matt Shaw (Cubs): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Otto Kemp (Phillies): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Vidal Brujan (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Nico Hoerner (Cubs): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 64 games
- Johan Rojas (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 67 games (has homered in 20.9% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Reese McGuire (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 62 games (has homered in 17.7% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at St. Louis Cardinals
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 67 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 56 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- George Springer (Blue Jays): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 62 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 63 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 68 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Yohel Pozo (Cardinals): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 20 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Davis Schneider (Blue Jays): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 15 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Jonatan Clase (Blue Jays): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Tyler Heineman (Blue Jays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 18 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 63 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Myles Straw (Blue Jays): +1700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 41 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jose Barrero (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Addison Barger (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 64 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Kerry Carpenter (Tigers): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 63 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +390 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 13 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Cedric Mullins (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Parker Meadows (Tigers): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 65 games (has homered in 24.6% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 59 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 60 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 11 games (has homered in 27.3% of games)
- Jordan Westburg (Orioles): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 24 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 59 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Jake Rogers (Tigers): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Ramón Urías (Orioles): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Gleyber Torres (Tigers): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 61 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Trey Sweeney (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 61 games (has homered in 6.6% of games)
- Dylan Carlson (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Dillon Dingler (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Javier Baez (Tigers): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 11 games
- Heston Kjerstad (Orioles): +10000 to hit a HR
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 16.9% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 63 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 65 games (has homered in 13.8% of games)
- Jerar Encarnación (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 20 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +520 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 60 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Keston Hiura (Rockies): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Orlando Arcia (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 46 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Thairo Estrada (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 9 games
- Andrew Knizner (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Ryan Ritter (Rockies): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Tyler Freeman (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 65 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR
- Luis Matos (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR
- Dominic Smith (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 32 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)