Guardians vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

The Cincinnati Reds are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Cleveland Guardians.

Reds vs Guardians Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (35-33) vs. Cleveland Guardians (34-32)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and FDSOH

Reds vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | CLE: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | CLE: (-100) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164)

CIN: -1.5 (+136) | CLE: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Reds vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 4-4, 3.21 ERA vs Logan Allen (Guardians) - 3-4, 4.42 ERA

The probable starters are Nick Lodolo (4-4) for the Reds and Logan Allen (3-4) for the Guardians. Lodolo and his team have a record of 6-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Lodolo's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Guardians have a 3-7-0 record against the spread in Allen's starts. The Guardians are 2-5 in Allen's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (58.9%)

Reds vs Guardians Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are +1.5 on the run line against the Reds. The Guardians are -164 to cover, and the Reds are +136.

Reds vs Guardians Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Reds-Guardians contest on June 11, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Reds vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (51.9%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 11 times in 22 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 27 of their 65 opportunities.

In 65 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 35-30-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have won 45% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (18-22).

Cleveland is 12-17 (winning 41.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 64 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-33-2).

The Guardians have gone 31-33-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati in total hits (66) this season while batting .257 with 25 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 80th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 61st in slugging.

De La Cruz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles and three walks.

TJ Friedl is slashing .294/.382/.429 this season and leads the Reds with an OPS of .810.

Among qualifiers, he is 20th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage.

Friedl has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Gavin Lux has collected 56 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Lux has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a home run and five RBIs.

Jose Trevino has been key for Cincinnati with 38 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .512.

Trevino brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has accumulated 80 hits with a .391 on-base percentage and a .548 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Guardians. He's batting .332.

He is fourth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the majors.

Ramirez enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with a double, three home runs, six walks and five RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .305 with 14 doubles, five home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 14th, his on-base percentage is 26th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Carlos Santana is hitting .251 with six doubles, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Kyle Manzardo is hitting .203 with six doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.

Reds vs Guardians Head to Head

6/10/2025: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/18/2025: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/17/2025: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/16/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/25/2024: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/24/2024: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/12/2024: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2024: 5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 CLE (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

