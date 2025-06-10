Pirates vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Miami Marlins.

Pirates vs Marlins Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (27-41) vs. Miami Marlins (25-40)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSFL

Pirates vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

PIT: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164)

PIT: -1.5 (+136) | MIA: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pirates vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Falter (Pirates) - 4-3, 3.49 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Marlins) - 3-6, 5.63 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Bailey Falter (4-3, 3.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Cal Quantrill (3-6, 5.63 ERA). When Falter starts, his team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season. Falter's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 7-5-0 record against the spread in Quantrill's starts. The Marlins have a 6-5 record in Quantrill's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (56.3%)

Pirates vs Marlins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +130 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Marlins Spread

The Pirates are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+136 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -164 to cover.

Pirates vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Marlins on June 11 is 8.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Pirates vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (41.2%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-2 when favored by -154 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of their 63 opportunities.

The Pirates are 29-34-0 against the spread in their 63 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have been the underdog on the moneyline 55 total times this season. They've finished 21-34 in those games.

Miami is 11-20 (winning only 35.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Marlins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 34 times this season for a 34-30-0 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have a 35-29-0 record ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (48) this season while batting .227 with 24 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .350 and a slugging percentage of .469.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 141st in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.380) thanks to 19 extra-base hits. He's batting .235 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.356) this season, fueled by 53 hits.

McCutchen heads into this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .299 with a .345 OBP and 14 RBI for Pittsburgh this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has seven doubles, six home runs and 19 walks while batting .233. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Lopez enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Kyle Stowers' 59 hits and .470 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .342.

He is currently 47th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .252 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

Xavier Edwards' .348 on-base percentage paces his team.

Pirates vs Marlins Head to Head

6/10/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2025: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/29/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2024: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/10/2024: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/9/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 3/31/2024: 9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-7 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/30/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

