FanDuel Launches NFL Replay and Chance to Win Bonus Bets

Relive the epic moments you had on FanDuel Sportsbook during last NFL season. You can now check out your biggest payout, best betting week, and more with FanDuel's NFL Replay!

Customers can now see their own personalized multi-page recap of their top betting moments of 2024 NFL season! To make it even better, customers can win up to $1,000 in Bonus Bets for sharing their Replay on X.

What is FanDuel's NFL Replay?

Your 2024 NFL Replay is a recap of your NFL sports wagering experience on the FanDuel Sportsbook app during the 2024-2025 NFL season!

Your 2024 NFL Replay can be found in the notification center of your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

Be sure to check your MySpend throughout the upcoming season to see your stats, track your activity, and stay on top of your budget.

How To Enter the FanDuel Giveaway

There will be 50 users chosen randomly to receive $250 in Bonus Bets and one lucky user will receive $1,000 in FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bets. Here's how to enter:

You must use your public X social media account to repost FanDuel Sportsbook’s official giveaway post, which can be found below. Follow @FDSportsbook on X. Reply with #FDNFLReplay and a screenshot of your NFL Replay during the promotion period.

Alternatively, to enter the Sweepstakes without using social media, eligible individuals may fill out this this form, follow all instructions to enter their FanDuel Account information, and click the “Submit” button.

All entries must be received at or before 11:59 p.m. ET on September 7th, 2025. See full terms and conditions.

