Blue Jackets vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (21-17-6) vs. San Jose Sharks (14-26-6)

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-178) Sharks (+146) 6.5 Blue Jackets (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (55.8%)

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are favored by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are +138 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being -170.

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Blue Jackets-Sharks game on January 16, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Blue Jackets vs Sharks Moneyline

The Blue Jackets vs Sharks moneyline has Columbus as a -178 favorite, while San Jose is a +146 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!