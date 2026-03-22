Blue Jackets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Sunday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Game Info

Columbus Blue Jackets (37-21-11) vs. New York Islanders (39-26-5)

Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Blue Jackets (-111) Islanders (-108) 6.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jackets win (50.3%)

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Puck Line

The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Islanders are +184 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -230 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Over/Under

The over/under for Blue Jackets-Islanders on March 22 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.

Blue Jackets vs Islanders Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blue Jackets, New York is the underdog at -108, and Columbus is -111 playing on the road.

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