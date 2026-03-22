NHL
Blue Jackets vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22
The Columbus Blue Jackets will take on the New York Islanders in NHL action on Sunday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Game Info
- Columbus Blue Jackets (37-21-11) vs. New York Islanders (39-26-5)
- Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blue Jackets (-111)
|Islanders (-108)
|6.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Blue Jackets win (50.3%)
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Islanders are 1.5-goal favorites against the Blue Jackets. The Islanders are +184 to cover the spread, while the Blue Jackets are -230 to cover as a 1.5-goal underdog.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Over/Under
- The over/under for Blue Jackets-Islanders on March 22 is 6.5. The over is +108, and the under is -132.
Blue Jackets vs Islanders Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blue Jackets, New York is the underdog at -108, and Columbus is -111 playing on the road.