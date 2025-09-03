Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 1: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams will meet the Houston Texans -- whose run defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last season (114 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Corum for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Texans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Blake Corum Week 1 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Game Date: September 7, 2025

September 7, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 6.6

6.6 Projected Rushing Yards: 32.66

32.66 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.64

10.64 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum 2024 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 74th at his position and 337th overall, Corum picked up 26.5 fantasy points (1.8 per game) last year.

Corum picked up 4.2 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 42 yards -- in his best game last season, in Week 13 versus the New Orleans Saints.

In Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills, Corum had another strong showing with 3.4 fantasy points, thanks to 8 carries, 34 yards.

Corum accumulated -0.4 fantasy points -- 3 carries, -4 yards -- in Week 17 against the Arizona Cardinals, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

In his second-worst performance of the season -- Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks -- Corum had -0.1 fantasy points. His stat line: 1 carry, -1 yards.

Texans Defensive Performance

Against Houston last year, one player posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Texans allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Houston gave up two or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Texans surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to four opposing quarterbacks last year.

Houston allowed just three players rack up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Texans last season, 30 players caught a TD pass.

Against Houston last year, one player hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Texans gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to four players last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

In the run game, no player rushed for multiple touchdowns against the Texans last season.

