Bijan Robinson Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play the New York Giants, who have the 31st-ranked rushing defense in the league (143.7 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Robinson for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Giants? We've got stats and information for you below.

Robinson vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 17.5

17.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 19.3

19.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.76

92.76 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.72

0.72 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.98

27.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fifth with 14.8 fantasy points per game (206.7 total points). He is 22nd in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Robinson has posted 51.1 fantasy points (17.0 per game), rushing for 319 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 70 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 52 yards on nine grabs (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has amassed 83.8 fantasy points (16.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 470 yards with four touchdowns on 102 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 108 yards on 16 grabs (18 targets).

The high point of Robinson's fantasy campaign was a Week 10 performance versus the New Orleans Saints, a game when he went off for 116 rushing yards and two TDs on 20 carries (for 26.4 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed three balls (on four targets) for 28 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson's game against the Denver Broncos in Week 11 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 6.3 fantasy points. He ran for 35 yards on 12 carries on the day with four catches for 28 yards.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed 16 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

New York has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Giants have allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 13 players this year.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

