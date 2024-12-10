Bijan Robinson Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Raiders

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will meet the Las Vegas Raiders and their 14th-ranked rushing defense (117.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Is Robinson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Raiders? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Robinson vs. Raiders Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders

Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 87.28

87.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.65

0.65 Projected Receiving Yards: 27.00

27.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Robinson has produced 193.2 fantasy points in 2024 (14.9 per game), which ranks him sixth at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 22 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Robinson has put up 43.9 fantasy points (14.6 per game), rushing for 229 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 60 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 70 yards on 12 grabs (12 targets) as a pass-catcher.

Robinson has put up 84.8 fantasy points (17.0 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 431 yards with four touchdowns on 99 carries. He has also contributed 157 yards on 22 catches (23 targets) as a receiver.

The peak of Robinson's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, when he piled up 26.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 116 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.8 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (6.3 points) in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, rushing for 35 yards on 12 carries with four catches for 28 yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Las Vegas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Raiders have allowed a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this season.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Raiders have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

