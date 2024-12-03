Bijan Robinson Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson will be up against the top-ranked tun defense of the Minnesota Vikings (81.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Robinson's next game versus the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Robinson vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.1

15.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.90

78.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 31.92

31.92 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Robinson is currently the seventh-ranked player in fantasy (24th overall), with 175.1 total fantasy points (14.6 per game).

During his last three games, Robinson has delivered 52.2 total fantasy points (17.4 per game), rushing the ball 58 times for 253 yards and three scores. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 89 yards on 13 receptions (14 targets).

Robinson has posted 82.7 fantasy points (16.5 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 402 yards with three touchdowns on 90 carries. He has also contributed 185 yards on 26 catches (27 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The peak of Robinson's season as a fantasy producer came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, as he posted 26.4 fantasy points by hauling in three passes (on four targets) for 28 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Bijan Robinson delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (6.3 points) in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, rushing for 35 yards on 12 carries with four catches for 28 yards.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Three players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Minnesota this season.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this year.

A total of seven players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this year.

A total of 16 players have caught a TD pass versus the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

