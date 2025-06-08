Rangers vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 8

Odds updated as of 10:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Washington Nationals.

Rangers vs Nationals Game Info

Texas Rangers (30-35) vs. Washington Nationals (30-34)

Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025

Sunday, June 8, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN and RSN

Rangers vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

TEX: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+115) | WSH: +1.5 (-138)

TEX: -1.5 (+115) | WSH: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Latz (Rangers) - 0-0, 2.95 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 3-6, 6.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jake Latz to the mound, while Trevor Williams (3-6) will get the nod for the Nationals. Latz did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Latz did not pitch as the moneyline favorite in any games last season. When Williams starts, the Nationals have gone 7-5-0 against the spread. The Nationals are 5-7 in Williams' 12 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (55.1%)

Rangers vs Nationals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Nationals reveal Texas as the favorite (-142) and Washington as the underdog (+120) despite being the home team.

Rangers vs Nationals Spread

The Rangers are at the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +115 to cover the runline, with the Nationals being -138.

Rangers vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Rangers-Nationals on June 8, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Rangers vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 32 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (65.6%) in those contests.

Texas has a record of 12-4 when favored by -142 or more this year.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 20 of 65 chances this season.

In 65 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 35-30-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have compiled a 27-24 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 52.9% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Washington has a 16-19 record (winning 45.7% of its games).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-31-1 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 34-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.8% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 48 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .232 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .430.

He ranks 127th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Josh Smith leads Texas with an OBP of .340 this season while batting .271 with 19 walks and 22 runs scored. He's slugging .399.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage.

Marcus Semien has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .300 and a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Josh Jung leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .409, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has accumulated an on-base percentage of .368, a slugging percentage of .539, and has 66 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .274).

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 48th, his on-base percentage is 30th, and he is 12th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is batting .261 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has 14 doubles, five home runs and 12 walks while hitting .263.

Nathaniel Lowe is batting .222 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Rangers vs Nationals Head to Head

6/7/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

2-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/2/2024: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/1/2024: 1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

1-0 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/30/2024: 7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/9/2023: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/8/2023: 8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/7/2023: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/26/2022: 6-4 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 WSH (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/25/2022: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

