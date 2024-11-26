Bijan Robinson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons will play the Los Angeles Chargers and their 15th-ranked run defense (119.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With Robinson's next game versus the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Robinson vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.6

14.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.8

16.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 72.18

72.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.51

32.51 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Robinson is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (27th overall), with 155.6 total fantasy points (14.1 per game).

Over his last three games, Robinson has totaled 47.2 fantasy points (15.7 per game) as he's scampered for 237 yards and scored two touchdowns on 51 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 115 yards on 14 catches (15 targets).

Robinson has 83.5 total fantasy points (16.7 per game) in his last five games, toting the ball 85 times for 403 yards with three touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 192 yards on 23 catches (26 targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, when he racked up 26.4 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 116 rushing yards on 20 carries (5.8 YPC) with two touchdowns.

From a fantasy perspective, Bijan Robinson had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos, when he posted just 6.3 fantasy points (12 carries, 35 yards; 4 receptions, 28 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have given up a touchdown catch by 12 players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Los Angeles this year.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Chargers have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

