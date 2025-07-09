Best WNBA Bet for Valkyries at Fever on Wednesday 7/9/25

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Pick and Prop for Valkyries at Fever

Caitlin Clark returns from a four-game absence tonight after already missing five games at the beginning of June. Following a strong first two games back, CC struggled in the three preceding her latest sideline stint. She averaged 12 points on 28% shooting and shot just 1 of 23 (4.3%) from beyond the arc.

Those three games brough her season 3FG% down from 40% to its current (ugly) 29.5%.

Still, those struggles came across a three-game road trip out West -- one of which came in a loss to these very Valkyries. Golden State held Clark to 11 points on 3-of-14 shooting. She failed to make a three in that one but did hoist seven shots from beyond the arc.

Such has been a common trend for opponents facing the WNBA's newest franchise. Golden State has been hit with the highest opposing three-point attempt rate (41.6%) in the league. They've allowed 9.3 made threes per game in total (second most) -- a mark which inches to 10.3 on the rode (most).

In particular, the Valkyries have faced a barrage from above the break. According to PBP Stats, Golden State has allowed the highest rate of above-the-break threes and the third-most raw attempts per game. That's good news for Caitlin Clark.

Over the past two seasons, no player in the W has a higher frequency of above the break threes than Clark. She's averaged 2.9 made threes per game just from above the break alone.

We've seen CC let it rain from distance throughout her young career, so four-plus made threes in her first game back isn't farfetched. But at +240 odds, I see value in a quality matchup.

It helps that the Fever are at home -- where Clark has averaged 3.3 made threes on 35% shooting for her career. She's recorded at least 4 made threes in 10 of 25 home games (40%). Given these +240 odds, I'm happy to buy into her doing so again tonight.

