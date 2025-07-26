Best WNBA Bet for Storm vs. Mystics Today 7/26/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for today's WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Storm at Mystics

Seattle and Washington square off for the second time this season on Saturday night -- their first matchup coming just prior to the All-Star Break earlier this month. That one ended in a 74-69 Mystics win as the two sides combined for a mere 144 total points.

While both sides continue to rate as fast-paced teams, neither has been especially efficient the offensive end. Over the past 10 games, the Mystics and Storm are 10th and 11th, respectively, in scoring. But they're both top five in defensive rating in that same stretch, setting up for another low-scoring affair in Saturday's rematch.

It doesn't hurt that this game is being played at Washington this time around. The Mystics have the league's second-worst offensive rating at home, while the Storm have the W's top road defensive rating. They're middle-of-the-pack in road offensive rating whereas Washington has a rock-solid 99.4 home defensive rating.

Neither side is especially prolific from beyond the arc, either. The Mystics are dead-last in three-point attempts per game, and they're shooting a pedestrian 33.2% from distance. Seattle isn't much better, attempting the fourth-fewest threes per game.

In terms of raw scoring output, both sides are in the bottom half of the league. In total, Seattle games have averaged 158.4 points per game; Washington games have averaged 159.7.

That's right in line with the 156-point over/under. Massey Ratings is spot on with this total, but the home/away splits for each side give me a slight lean toward the under here. considering how ugly their first matchup was, this battle between two strong defensive teams may struggle to reach a 150-point total. And with the better offense (Seattle) serving as the road side, I'm happy to grab this under at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.