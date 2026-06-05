Game 2 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET NBA Finals 2026 · Best Bets Today · FanDuel Sportsbook Best Wemby Bets Tonight: NBA Finals Game 2 Props & Best Bets on FanDuel

Game 1 Final NYK 105 — SAS 95 Wemby: 26 pts, 12 reb, 3 blk | 6-of-21 FG | Series: NYK leads 1-0

6-21 FG Game 1 26 PTS Game 1 12 REB Game 1 3 BLK Game 1

Victor Wembanyama shot 6-of-21 from the field in his NBA Finals debut — the worst shooting performance of his playoff career — and the San Antonio Spurs fell 105-95 to the Knicks in Game 1. Tonight, backed by a raucous home crowd and burning to respond, Wembanyama squares up for Game 2 at Frost Bank Center (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC). The bounce-back is coming. The only question is how to bet it. Here's the full FanDuel prop breakdown for Game 2.

What Went Wrong in Game 1 — and What Changes Tonight

🔥 The Bounce-Back Case In games following a shooting performance below 35% from the field, Wembanyama has averaged 32.1 points in his subsequent games this season. He is 0-for-1 on below-35% shooting games in these playoffs — and he's coming home. Wembanyama went 6-of-21 from the field in Game 1 — his worst shooting game of the entire season — while going 12-of-13 from the free throw line. That's a player who was getting to his spots and drawing contact, just not converting at the rate he normally does. The shot quality wasn't the problem. The results were the outlier. Coach Mitch Johnson explicitly said after Game 1 that San Antonio needs to "touch the paint more" and will run more sets designed to free Wembanyama for high-post touches and pick-and-pop opportunities. More paint touches means more free throws — and at 89.5% from the line, that's free points regardless of jump shot efficiency.

What specifically changes tonight:

Home crowd energy: Wembanyama is 32-8 at Frost Bank Center this season. The building will be electric for a must-win Game 2.

Wembanyama is 32-8 at Frost Bank Center this season. The building will be electric for a must-win Game 2. Adjusted offensive sets: More pick-and-pop from the high post, more short-roll opportunities, fewer perimeter iso jumpers — the shots that killed his efficiency in Game 1.

More pick-and-pop from the high post, more short-roll opportunities, fewer perimeter iso jumpers — the shots that killed his efficiency in Game 1. Increased aggression: He watched Brunson score 13 fourth-quarter points while Wembanyama was a passenger. That doesn't happen twice.

He watched Brunson score 13 fourth-quarter points while Wembanyama was a passenger. That doesn't happen twice. KAT foul trouble strategy: The Spurs will target Karl-Anthony Towns early with Wembanyama post-ups. KAT's foul tendency is a known weakness.

The Spurs will target Karl-Anthony Towns early with Wembanyama post-ups. KAT's foul tendency is a known weakness. Statistical mean reversion: A 6-of-21 game is a sub-29% shooting night for a player who shoots 51% for the season. The mean always reverts. Tonight is the night.

Key number: Wembanyama scored 26 points on 6-of-21 shooting in Game 1 while going to the line 13 times and making 12. If he shoots even 40% from the field tonight — still well below his season average — those free throw trips alone project him to 28+ points. The inefficiency in Game 1 was a result issue, not a volume issue.

Wembanyama Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 2

Here is every major Wembanyama prop available on FanDuel Sportsbook for tonight's Game 2, with lines adjusted from Game 1:

Prop Line Over Under vs. Game 1 Points 25.5 -200 +158 Dropped from 27.5 ↓ Rebounds 11.5 -112 -116 Same Assists 2.5 -160 +124 Same Blocks 3.5 +100 -132 Same 3-Pointers Made 2.5 +144 -186 Same Points + Rebounds 37.5 -118 -110 Dropped from 39.5 ↓ PRA 41.5 -108 -120 Dropped from 43.5 ↓ Double-Double — -650 +430 Same

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 5, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

Points Prop: Over 25.5 — The Bounce-Back Play

Wembanyama Points — Over 25.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · -200 -200 Game 1: 6-21 FG (28.6%) Season avg: 25.0 PPG WCF avg: 27.3 PPG 32.1 PPG after sub-35% games The line has dropped from 27.5 to 25.5 in response to Wembanyama's 6-of-21 Game 1, and the market is now offering the over at -200. That's steep juice — and for good reason. This is the most structurally supported prop on the board tonight. Wembanyama averaged 25.0 points in the regular season and 27.3 in the WCF. In games following a shooting performance below 35%, he has averaged 32.1 points in his next outing this season. The 6-of-21 shooting in Game 1 was a historic outlier for a player shooting 51% for the season. He went to the free throw line 13 times and made 12, proving he was getting good looks and drawing contact. The shots just didn't fall. Tonight's adjusted offensive sets, home crowd energy, and Wembanyama's competitive pride all point to a sharp scoring increase. The -200 juice is the only hesitation. To make the math work: risking $200 to win $100 on a prop that hits roughly 68-70% of the time is positive expected value when the true probability is above 67%. Given his bounce-back history and the home context, we believe that threshold is comfortably cleared. ✅ Case For Over32.1 PPG after sub-35% games. Line dropped 2 full points. Home crowd, adjusted sets, revenge motivation. His 12/13 FT Game 1 shows volume was there — just not conversions. ❌ Case Against-200 juice means risking $200 to win $100. If Anunoby and the Knicks' defense repeat their Game 1 performance, this line is passable but expensive. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Points Over 25.5 (-200) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Blocks Prop: Over 3.5 (+100) — The Best Bet on the Board

Wembanyama Blocks — Over 3.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · +100 +100 Game 1 blocks: 3 Playoff BPG: 3.5 Cleared 3.5 in 10 of 17 playoff games More paint = more blocks This is the best-value prop on the entire Wembanyama board tonight — and it's at even money (+100). Wembanyama has cleared 3.5 blocks in 10 of his 17 playoff games this postseason — a 58.8% hit rate at better-than-even money. The Game 2 context pushes that probability meaningfully higher. Tonight's adjusted offensive sets involve more paint activity for Wembanyama, which creates more block opportunities. When he operates near the basket on offense, he positions himself naturally for transition and help-side blocks. More paint touches on offense = more shot-blocking opportunities on defense. In Game 1, Brunson was able to drive freely with Wembanyama showing fatigue — hands on his knees during breaks — after multiple grueling playoff rounds. Tonight, with Wemby more aggressively rim-protecting, those driving lanes close. At +100, this is the single cleanest bet on the board. ✅ Case For Over+100 price on a 58.8% playoff hit rate. More paint activity increases block opportunities. Wemby will be more aggressive defending the rim after watching Brunson drive freely in Game 1. ❌ Case AgainstKAT's perimeter pull still works in Game 2. If Wemby is stationed at the three-point line, interior block opportunities decrease. Had only 3 blocks in Game 1. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-112) — Still in Play

Wembanyama Rebounds — Over 11.5 FanDuel · Game 2 · -112 -112 Game 1: 12 rebounds ✅ Playoff RPG: 10.8 WCF RPG: 10.9 Wembanyama cleared this exact line in Game 1 with 12 rebounds — even while shooting 6-of-21 from the field. The rebounds were there even in a bad offensive night, reinforcing that his rebounding is more reliable and less matchup-dependent than his shooting numbers. The line stayed at 11.5 from Game 1 despite him hitting it comfortably. At -112, the juice is manageable. The case remains the same as Game 1: the Knicks' perimeter scheme creates long-distance misses that Wembanyama is elite at tracking down, and he plays 38+ minutes regardless of game script. ✅ Case For OverHit this line in Game 1 with 12 boards. Playoff average of 10.8 RPG. Long rebounds from Knicks' perimeter-heavy offense. Plays heavy minutes regardless of score. ❌ Case Against10.8 playoff average is still below 11.5. KAT grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 1 too — interior board competition is real. -112 juice on a line slightly above his average. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Rebounds Over 11.5 (-112) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Assists & Combo Props

Assists Over 2.5 (-160) — Skip

Wembanyama had just 2 assists in Game 1 and the line stays at 2.5 at -160. That's expensive juice on a line he just failed to clear. His assists have been inconsistent throughout the playoffs. Skip at this price.

Points + Rebounds Over 37.5 (-118) — Interesting

This line dropped from 39.5 to 37.5 after Game 1. With 26 points and 12 rebounds in Game 1 — 38 combined, nearly clearing even the old line — the new 37.5 over at -118 is genuinely interesting. Any meaningful scoring improvement and this is very comfortable.

PRA Over 41.5 (-108) — The Best Combo Value

This line dropped two full points from 43.5 to 41.5, and the -108 juice is the most efficient pricing on any Wemby combo prop. He had 40 PRA in Game 1 (26+12+2) — just one short. At nearly even money after a game where he nearly hit the old line, this is the best-value combo play on the FanDuel board tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby PRA Over 41.5 (-108) — NBA Finals Game 2

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Best Bet Summary: Best NBA Finals Props Today

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Wembanyama Blocks Over 3.5 — +100 Even money on a prop Wemby has cleared in 10 of 17 playoff games. More paint activity in tonight's adjusted offensive sets creates more block opportunities. Wemby defending the rim more aggressively after watching Brunson drive freely in Game 1. Best risk/reward on the entire prop board. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Wembanyama PRA Over 41.5 — -108 He had 40 PRA in Game 1. The line dropped two full points to 41.5. At -108, this is the most efficiently priced combo prop on the board — nearly even money on a line he almost cleared in his worst shooting game of the season. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby PRA Over 41.5 (-108) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Wembanyama Points Over 25.5 — -200 Steep juice but structurally sound. 32.1 PPG after sub-35% games this season. Home crowd, adjusted offensive sets, revenge motivation. Bet reduced unit size given the -200 price — but this is a high-probability outcome. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Wemby Points Over 25.5 (-200) — NBA Finals Game 2 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel Blocks Over 3.5 + PRA Over 41.5 + Rebounds Over 11.5 All three legs share the same bounce-back thesis: Wembanyama plays more aggressively near the rim tonight, which increases blocks, rebounds, and total combined stats. His Game 1 PRA of 40 nearly cleared the new 41.5 line and his 12 rebounds already cleared 11.5. Build this as a same-game parlay on FanDuel for strong combined value. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Wemby Bounce-Back Same-Game Parlay — Game 2 on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Fade · FanDuel Assists Over 2.5 (-160) He had 2 assists in Game 1 and failed to clear this line. Paying -160 juice on a line he just missed in his most recent game is the worst value on the board. Skip entirely.

FAQ: Best NBA Props Today & NBA Finals Game 2 Best Bets

What is the best Wembanyama prop bet for Game 2 on FanDuel? The best Wembanyama prop for Game 2 on FanDuel is Blocks Over 3.5 at +100. He's cleared this line in 10 of 17 playoff games, the adjusted Game 2 offensive sets create more rim activity and block opportunities, and even money represents excellent value on a prop he hits nearly 60% of the time in the playoffs.

What happened to Wembanyama in NBA Finals Game 1? Wembanyama shot 6-of-21 from the field (28.6%) in Game 1 — his worst shooting performance of the entire season — but still managed 26 points on 12-of-13 free throw shooting, plus 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. The Spurs lost 105-95 as the Knicks outscored them 51-28 over the final 18 minutes.

What are the best NBA Finals best bets today for Game 2? The top Game 2 Wembanyama bets on FanDuel are: Blocks Over 3.5 (+100) as the best-value individual prop, PRA Over 41.5 (-108) as the best combo value, and Points Over 25.5 (-200) as the bounce-back play with reduced unit sizing due to the juice.

How does Wembanyama typically perform after a bad shooting game? In games following a shooting performance below 35% from the field this season, Wembanyama has averaged 32.1 points in his next outing. His Game 1 shooting of 28.6% (6-of-21) is well below that threshold, making his bounce-back history directly applicable tonight.

What time does NBA Finals Game 2 tip off tonight? Game 2 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, broadcast on ABC. The Spurs are 5.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook after the Knicks stole Game 1.

What adjustments will the Spurs make in Game 2? Coach Mitch Johnson said after Game 1 that San Antonio needs to "touch the paint more." Expect more high-post sets and pick-and-pop opportunities designed to free Wembanyama near the basket. The Spurs will also target Karl-Anthony Towns in foul trouble situations using Wembanyama post-up plays.