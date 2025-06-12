Best Scores in U.S. Open History: Golf Records for Lowest-Scoring Rounds

The U.S. Open Golf Championship was first played in 1895, when Horace Rawlins won $150 by taking first place with a two-round score of 173 (91-82).

Golf has obviously come a long way since then, and the U.S. Open has seen its fair share of legendary performances, including few notable outing that have etched golfers into U.S. Open history.

Here's a look at the lowest scoring round in U.S. Open history, categorized by each round across the weekend.

Lowest Scoring Rounds in U.S. Open History

All-Time Lowest Scoring Round

Two golfers are tied for the lowest scoring round in U.S. Open history — and both occurred in 2023. In the first round, Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele both shot 62 (8 under) at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Neither went on to win the U.S. Open that year, with Wyndham Clark finishing -10 to take the lead.

Lowest Scoring Second Round

In 2003, Vijay Singh recorded the lowest-scoring second round of all-time at the U.S. Open after shooting a 63 (7 under) at Olympia Fields.

Lowest Scoring Third Round

Justin Thomas shot a 63 (9 under) in the third round at Erin Hills in 2017. This is considered the lowest-scoring third round in U.S. Open history.

Lowest Scoring Fourth Round

Johnny Miller owns the lowest-scoring round of all-time for a fourth round at the U.S. Open. He shot 63 (8 under) at Oakmont in 1973 and went on to win.

An honorable mention is Tommy Fleetwood who scored a 63 (7 under) in both 2018 at Shinnecock Hills and 2023 at the Los Angeles Country Club.

Lowest Score to Lead Field After 36 Holes

In 2014, Martin Kaymer recorded the lowest score to lead the U.S. Open field after the first 36 holes when he shot 130 (65-65) at Pinehurst.

Lowest Score to Lead Field After 54 Holes

Rory McIlroy owns the highest score to ever lead the U.S. Open after 54 holes or three rounds. He recorded a score of 199 (65-66-68) in 2011.

Lowest Score by a Non-Winner After 72 Holes

Rory McIlroy shot a 217 (65-67-69-70) in 2023 at the Los Angeles Country Club, but did not win the tournament.

This is the same year that Rickie Fowler and Xander Schauffele each shot the lowest score in a single round (62) in U.S. Open history. None of these golfers won that year — instead, it was secured by Wyndham Clark.

