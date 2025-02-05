Best Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Saquon Barkley in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Barkley within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Barkley's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

When it comes to betting on Saquon Barkley, we don't have to get too cute.

He's been the single most impactful player on the field this postseason, rushing for 119, 205, and 118 yards through three playoff games, along with five touchdowns.

Barkley's rushing line for Super Bowl LIX is set at 109.5 yards -- a line he has cleared in five straight games. In fact, Barkley has cleared 109.5 yards at a 57.9% clip this season (11 out of 19 contests), and he's been right there with 107-plus yards at a 73.7% rate.

Whichever way you spin it, these -110 odds -- which imply only a 52.4% probability -- show value.

Barkley's usage and output defy game script. He's broken off three 60-plus yard touchdown plays and is netting 2.61 rushing yards over expectation per carry this postseason. If the Eagles are down and need a big play, Barkley is their answer. If Philadelphia is holding on to a lead, protect the ball and slow things down through Barkley.

The Chiefs rank just 16th in adjusted defensive rushing NEP per play and should have a tough time silencing Saquon, who is backed by the best offensive line in football. Notably, we saw Kansas City cough up 5.6 yards per attempt to opposing lead backs in their first two playoff games.

The Eagles have every reason to work Saquon this Sunday. Based on everything we've seen, that should result in him logging north of 109.5 yards.

FanDuel Sportsbook has Next Gen Stats Specials available for Super Bowl LIX.

I want to target Saquon in the fastest ball carry speed market.

According to Next Gen Stats, Barkley has exceeded 19.5 MPH on three different runs this postseason, including the Divisional Round (20.78, 20.78) and the NFC Championship (20.15).

He's hit the 20.0 MPH marker in four of his last five games and did so a total of six times in this stretch.

These high leverage games are clearly bringing out the best in him and we should expect no different in the biggest game of his career. Plus, Barkley even achieved 20 MPH speeds on eight occasions from Week 3 to 12 and topped out at 21.93 MPH in Week 7. He's been reaching these heights all season and isn't exactly facing the most intimidating rush D unit this weekend.

You can also get Saquon Barkley Fastest Offensive Ball Carrier at +245, though I'm happy to avoid any Xavier Worthy competition and stick to over 19.5 MPH.

