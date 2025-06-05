Best Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals

At long last, the NBA Finals are here, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Indiana Pacers for Game 1 at 8:30 p.m. ET tonight.

Pacers at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 1

This is a high total for an NBA postseason game, but I still think we can look for the over to hit in Game 1, as the total should be high.

Past the Memphis Grizzlies (who played just four games), the Thunder and Pacers rank first and second, respectively, in pace these playoffs. Indiana, especially, wants to play fast. They are scoring a massive -- and playoff-high -- 1.32 points per possession in transition and own an unreal 71.6% effective field goal percentage in that split. It's resulted in them winning five of their six fastest-paced games this postseason.

OKC will be happy to run with them as they've made a living via forced turnovers, scoring a playoff-high 20.3% of points off turnovers.

Oklahoma City touts a thunderous 121.8 offensive rating at home, compared to a meh 108.2 offensive rating on the road, making them a strong candidate to burst at Paycom Center. Indiana, meanwhile, shows a slightly better offensive rating on the road (117.8) than at home (117.5).

On top of that, the Thunder are coughing up a mighty 38.7 three-point attempts per game while the Pacers are first in three-point percentage (40.1%).

Even if OKC's defense manages to swallow the Pacers whole tonight, the over will still have legs thanks to the Thunder being a team that can reasonably put up 130 points at home, particularly against this fast-paced foe. I'm into using the over as a base for a Same Game Parlay.

Oklahoma City will likely be honed in on limiting Tyrese Haliburton's usage this series as I'm sure they are well aware Indiana has gone 8-0 this postseason when Haliburton reaches a 23.6% usage rate or higher and are just 4-4 otherwise.

Notably, the Thunder held Haliburton to his lowest usage rate of the season back on December 26th, meaning they could be the right team for the job. In that case, we should expect a little more on-ball offense from Andrew Nembhard.

Nembhard averaged 5.5 assists across the eight aforementioned games where Haliburton's usage was limited, and he averaged a lesser 4.6 assists otherwise.

In the regular season, Nembhard collected at least four assists in seven out of eight games where Haliburton garnered his eight lowest usage rates of the season, including a seven-dime outing versus OKC.

Nembhard can pick up north of four assists even when Haliburton is shining, although I am a bit more moved to back him in this particular spot knowing the Pacers might need to rely on Nembhard more than normal.

Myles Turner has scored over 12.5 points in 12 out of 16 games (75.0%) this postseason, but his odds to do so tonight come at -138 (57.9% implied probability).

We should be ready for him to fire in Game 1, especially if OKC manages to curb Haliburton.

Turner went for at least 19 points in half of those low-usage Haliburton games this postseason. Keep in mind that a majority of those contests were overall off-nights for Indiana's offense. That's essentially why I'm into backing Turner as his ability to score doesn't heavily rely on Indiana being successful.

Our NBA projections have high hopes for Turner, forecasting him to tally 16.6 points in Game 1.

Luguentz Dort to sink 3+ Made Threes (+186) is one of my favorite NBA player props for Game 1.

For the sake of this SGP, we can ease off a bit and ask him to drill just a pair of them.

Dort shot threes at a magnificent 44.6% clip at home this season. He's made at least two threes in 16 (!!!) of his last 18 home games. To add, a high total will make way for ample possessions, and Dort will likely have a key defensive assignment against Haliburton -- one that should keep him in the game and help him play big minutes.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

