Best Prop Bets for the 2025 PGA Championship: First Round Leader, Finishes, and Matchups

Excuse me as I wipe the drool off my mouth. The betting menu for this week's PGA Championship is delectable.

In addition to all the traditional props we get for any golf event, we've got gobs of special markets at our disposal. You want to bet on who will be closest to the pin on hole 4 in a certain group? You got it.

Personally, I'm still going to stick to the more baseline props, but if you have an angle you want to attack, you can likely find a way to do so.

Which bets are most enticing for Quail Hollow in FanDuel Sportsbook's PGA Championship betting odds? Let's dig in and take a look.

Prop Betting Picks for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

I'm not fully convinced Corey Conners will have the distance to compete for a win, but his irons are too good for me to ignore him entirely. This is my preferred way to back him.

Last week at the Truist Championship, Conners gained 1.63 strokes per round on approach, adjusted for field strength, according to Data Golf. It was his fourth time in seven events since the start of March that he has gained more than a stroke per round. His second-highest mark -- 1.52 -- came in The Masters.

Augusta has been a good course for Conners, but so has Quail Hollow. He was 13th in last year's Wells Fargo and 8th the year before, gaining 2.02 and 1.24 strokes per round on approach, respectively. He also was able to mop up off the tee despite his middling distance.

Conners already has five career top-10s in majors, two of which have come across the past three. I think he can add another notch to his belt this week.

Shane Lowry's coming off a disappointing runner-up last week at the Truist. A hot start Thursday would likely help wash the bad taste out of his mouth.

A runner-up is disappointing only when you're playing elite golf, and that's what Lowry's doing. He gained 1.98 strokes per round on approach last week, his third time since the start of March topping the 1.50 mark. He's also gaining off the tee despite not having elite distance.

For Thursday, Lowry got advantageous tee time for the opening round. He'll tee off on hole 10 at 7:38 am Eastern, when wind speeds are projected to be the lowest they'll be all day. Although that's likely baked into the market already, it doesn't hurt matters.

I like Lowry enough to want exposure but not enough to back him to win, given it'll be tough to top the big guns across four rounds. That makes this market the preferred way to buy into Lowry's top-notch form.

This is a battle between form (Joaquin Niemann) and a golfer who has proven himself in majors (Ludvig Aberg). Although betting on Niemann to perform in a major ain't fun, I do think it's the right move in this market.

This will be Niemann's 24th crack at a major. In the previous 23, his best finish is just 16th at Augusta in 2023. He was 22nd there last year, which was actually his best finish across the three majors he played.

This year, Niemann was just 29th at The Masters, which is noteworthy given how good his form was entering. He had already won LIV Tour events at Adelaide and Singapore thanks to elite play off the tee and a hot putter. So, even as the form has gone up, he hasn't converted on the big stage.

Since The Masters, though, Niemann has added another win in Mexico City where he was absolutely launching it off the tee. His irons were hot there, too, a key distinction versus Aberg. Aberg has actually lost strokes on approach in four of six events since he won The Genesis Invitational.

In that span, Aberg still managed to finish seventh at Augusta, but he did it largely with a hot putter. Last year, after a runner-up in The Masters, he missed the cut at both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. You could argue he's more volatile than Niemann, even if Aberg is more capable of spiking.

Thus, I want to bet on the golfer with the better overall form, and to me, that's Niemann. This is one market where I don't mind backing him despite the lack of high-end finishes in big events.

