Best NRFI Bets Today: 3 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Tuesday 4/21/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Dodgers vs. Giants NRFI

Reds vs. Rays NRFI

Orioles vs. Royals NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 22 1:46am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This is the top NRFI on the board. Yoshinobu Yamamoto has a 2.10 ERA, Landen Roupp has a 2.38 ERA and 24 strikeouts, and the total is only 7. Roupp’s homer suppression and Yamamoto’s strong recent run should both give us confidence. In low-total games with two starters missing bats, NRFI is often cleaner than picking a side.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 21 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Chase Burns and Steven Matz both bring respectable form, with ERAs of 2.42 and 3.80, respectively, and strikeout totals of 22 and 21. The game total is only 8.0, and neither offense has shown much pop this season. The Cincinnati Reds are just 21st in road wOBA. That makes this one of the more appealing NRFI bets on the early slate.

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 21 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Shane Baz and Kris Bubic are not dominant arms, but they have swing-and-miss upside. Bubic’s 26 strikeouts and the overall game shape still make this a useful NRFI target. The total is 9.0, so this NRFI is not quite as clean as the first two, but the first inning is still more attractive than the full game because Bubic gives Kansas City a strong opening edge. The Kansas City Royals are an underwhelming 21st in home wOBA while the Baltimore Orioles are 27th in road wOBA.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.