2026 Kentucky Derby Contenders and Odds

Kentucky Derby Favorites at a Glance

Renegade 4/1

Commandment 6/1

Futher Ado 6/1

Chief Wallabee 8/1

Post positions were drawn for the 2026 Kentucky Derby on Saturday, April 25, at Churchill Downs. Morning-line odds for the Kentucky Derby were announced then as well. Though morning-line odds aren’t a guarantee of a price on Derby Day, they are an educated estimate, and they can be a good guide to which horses are expected to take money in the Run for the Roses.

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2026 Kentucky Derby Field and Odds

Here are the morning-line odds announced by Churchill Downs at the post position draw for the 2026 Kentucky Derby:

Post Horse Trainer Jockey Odds 1 Renegade Todd Pletcher Irad Ortiz, Jr. 4-1 2 Albus Riley Mott Manny Franco 30-1 3 Intrepido Jeff Mullins Hector Berrios 50-1 4 Litmus Test Bob Baffert Martin Garcia 30-1 5 Right to Party Kenny McPeek Chris Elliott 30-1 6 Commandment Brad Cox Luis Saez 6-1 7 Danon Bourbon Manabu Ikezoe Atsuya Nishimura 20-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

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2026 Kentucky Derby FAQ

These are answers to frequently asked questions about the 2026 Kentucky Derby.

When and where is the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

The 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby happens Saturday, May 2, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is post time for the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Post time for the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 2. It will be the 12th race on the 14-race card.

How many horses can run in the 2026 Kentucky Derby?

Up to 20 horses can enter the starting gate for the Kentucky Derby. However, Churchill Downs allows up to 24 horses to enter. If there are horses who defect from the main field after the draw but before 9 a.m. EDT on Kentucky Oaks day (May 1), horses can draw in from the also-eligible list, prioritized in order of how many points they earned on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.

The 2026 Kentucky Derby is fully subscribed: 20 horses in the main field and the full four on the also-eligible list.

Which 2026 Kentucky Derby contender is the morning-line favorite?

Renegade, the impressive winner of the Arkansas Derby (G1) at Oaklawn Park, is the 4-1 morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Commandment, who won the Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, and Further Ado, who romped in the Blue Grass Stakes (G1) at Keeneland, are projected to be next in the market at 6-1. Other Florida Derby runners, including Chief Wallabee (8-1) and The Puma (10-1), are expected to be near the top of the market, reflecting that race’s reputation as the best prep race in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series this year.

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