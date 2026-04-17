Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday 4/17/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Royals at Yankees NRFI

Orioles at Guardians NRFI

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

NRFI Pick #1 — Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees NRFI

Yankee Stadium | 7:05 PM ET | Michael Wacha vs. Cam Schlittler

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 17 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Michael Wacha Has Been Surgically Clean in the First Inning. Wacha has allowed just a single run across his entire 21 innings of work in 2026 — a number that reflects exceptional early-inning discipline and command. A pitcher attacking hitters with strikes and limiting the baserunner accumulation leads to clean first innings. Cam Schlittler Owns an Elite First-Inning Profile. Schlittler's 12.4 K/9 and dominant 2026 start mean he can put down Kansas City's first-inning threats quickly and efficiently. The Kansas City Royals' lineup, which ranks 25th in batting average and has been held to two runs or fewer in a majority of their recent games, does not carry much early-inning threat. Kansas City's Offense Is Historically Cold Early. The Royals have scored 54 runs all season — 26th in MLB — and their first-inning production has been equally limited. Against Schlittler's 12.4 K/9, KC is unlikely to string together several hits, meaning they'll likely be need a homer or multi-base hit to plate a run. The Dual-Pitcher Structure Is Ideal for NRFI. Both Wacha and Schlittler profile as pitchers who clean up the first inning efficiently. Wacha uses contact management and command. Schlittler uses pure strikeout power. Together, they create a quality two-sided first-inning outlook.

NRFI Pick #2 — Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians NRFI

Progressive Field | 6:10 PM ET | Tanner Bibee vs. Chris Bassitt

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Apr 17 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-Step Analysis:

The Orioles Are the League's Premier NRFI Team. According to current 2026 NRFI data, the Baltimore Orioles own the best NRFI record in all of baseball. Their lineup has managed only 8 home runs through their first dozen-plus games and has not shown much quick-strike offensive ability. So far this year, Baltimore's lineup simply does not profile as a first-inning run-scoring threat. Cleveland Has an Outstanding NRFI Record of Their Own. The Cleveland Guardians sit right behind Baltimore near the top of the NRFI leaderboard in 2026. Their rotation — featuring Parker Messick, Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and others — has been elite in early-inning run prevention. Tanner Bibee's Situational Profile. While Bibee has struggled with a 6.38 ERA and 4.88 xERA overall, his early-inning approach is built around first-pitch strikes and quick outs. He has not been a pitcher who gives up big first-inning numbers even in his rough outings this season. Chris Bassitt's First-Inning Track Record. Despite his ugly 9.00 ERA, Bassitt historically protects the first inning pretty well. But this looks like the scarier half-inning for this bet.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Which MLB bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.