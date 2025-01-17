Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Ravens at Bills in the Divisional Round

It doesn't get any better than this: the Baltimore Ravens against the Buffalo Bills for a spot in the AFC Championship Game.

Here's my favorite same game parlay for this one based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Ravens at Bills Same Game Parlay Pick

There is so much to love about this Bills team, especially in this matchup. Home field advantage (Bills went 9-0 at home this year), a better defense, a better cold weather team, a solid run game, and most importantly, a superhero in Josh Allen.

I am also still hesitant to bet on Lamar Jackson in a big postseason spot, given his 3-4 record and especially after watching Baltimore give up on their team's identity in the AFC Conference Championship Game last season. I will happily take the Bills as home underdogs.

It would be crazy for me to take Bills moneyline and not a have a Josh Allen bet in the mix. Allen has played lights out all season and has led this team to where they are now. He threw for 272 yards against the Denver Broncos in Wild Card Weekend, even in a game where the team had over 200 rushing yards. Allen averaged 219 yards per game in the regular season, but even that number is skewed by some blowout matchups. In a massive playoff game, Joe Brady is going to trust one guy: Josh Allen.

Did you think this parlay was going to completely leave out Lamar? My favorite bet last weekend was Lamar Jackson over his rushing yards, and we are running it back in this game.

It is simple: Lamar runs way more in the postseason. A lot more. Designed runs and scrambles, he does it all. He has cleared 50 yards in 6 of his 7 playoff games and just put up 81 rush yards last weekend. In a cold weather game, I especially see Todd Monken relying on the run.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +539

