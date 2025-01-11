Best NFL Same Game Parlay Bet for Commanders at Buccaneers in Wild Card Weekend

Baker Mayfield is four wins away from a Super Bowl ring. Crazy. It’s an important reminder for those who have followed the tiring journey of Mayfield’s career since coming into the league with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

The road to the Super Bowl starts here in Wild Card Weekend against the Washington Commanders. I honestly think this could be the best game we see during the postseason. I expect both offenses to come ready to play and, of course, I see points.

Here's my favorite same game parlay for this one based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds.

Commanders at Buccaneers Same Game Parlay Pick

Did you think I was going to tease a Baker Mayfield Super Bowl and NOT take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win this weekend?

I like this matchup for Tampa, who comes in 6-1 to finish the season. The offense continues to find ways to win and keep up with the best in the league. The Bucs have averaged over 29 points per game this season, and I don’t see that changing this weekend.

I give credit to the Commanders and rookie QB Jayden Daniels who have really exceeded expectations this season, BUT it won’t be as easy for them this weekend. The Commanders rely heavily on their rushing attack, and unfortunately for them, the Bucs have allowed the fewest yards per carry in the last five games.

This is my favorite touchdown bet for Wild Card Weekend. I love the bet, and I love the price. I wouldn’t normally throw a +160 touchdown bet in a parlay, but I feel good about Jalen McMillan’s chances.

McMillan has been on fire the last five games with 7 touchdowns and 316 yards. He’s just a rookie but has already emerged as a solid route runner and a consistent target for Mayfield.

In a game where the total is at 50.5, I see plenty of opportunities for McMillan to keep his touchdown streak alive.

Baker’s passing yard line is just at 244.5? I don’t get it. He has averaged nearly 300 passing yards the last five weeks of the regular season and has cleared this line in four of the last five.

Washington’s defense has improved since the beginning of the season, but don’t forget they got torched by Baker and the Bucs in Week 1. He posted 289 passing yards and 4 touchdowns. I expect a similar performance and for Baker to air it out all night long.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +449

You can also check out our latest 2024-25 NFL Playoffs printable bracket.

