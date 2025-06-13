Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Thunder at Pacers in Game 4 of NBA Finals

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Thunder at Pacers Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 4

Despite both teams sitting in the top three quickest paces among 16 playoff teams, the under is 2-1 thus far. Indiana did its part in Game 3 by reaching 116 points. This is something I expect to keep up as the Pacers are logging 121.2 points per game (PPG) in home playoff games.

Furthermore, the Pacers are the best shooting squad of the postseason with a 49.5% field goal percentage (FG%) and 39.8% mark from three-point land. Even with only a 33.3% mark from deep in Game 3, Indiana's offense was still productive thanks to an incredible performance from its bench.

At this point, I'm fully bought in on the Pacers finding offensive success for the rest of this series. They've generated favorable switches at will through the Finals, and Indiana found another way to do that in Game 3. Pascal Siakam was consistently on the elbow, facilitating in a three-man action. This gave him improved space instead of being swarmed on the post, and it led to smaller defenders on Siakam while OKC bigs were switched on guards beyond the three-point line.

Coach Rick Carlisle is in his bag as he's been this entire postseason. Paired with sound game plans while pushing the pace into overdrive in Game 3, the over is gearing up to be a good bet.

I'm still confident in the Thunder scoring. For example, Oklahoma City has totaled the second-most points in the paint per game in the playoffs while Indiana is giving up the sixth-most per contest.

While Tyrese Haliburton continues to draw the headlines, Siakam is still arguably Indiana's most important player. After leading the team with a 24.8% usage rate in the regular season, Siakam still leads starters with a 24.6% usage rate in the playoffs. Bennedict Mathurin is actually leading the team in playoff usage rate (25.9%), though. After an absurd 27-point performance, there's value in over 10.5 points for Mathurin (-108).

However, the focus here is Siakam. As a starter with 33.3 minutes per game compared to Mathurin's 16.7 minutes per contest, Siakam is simply the more trustworthy player to back.

As mentioned, Indiana elected to change its offensive approach in Game 3. Some of this is likely an effort to limit turnovers against a pesky defense, and it paid off with the lowest turnover count of the series (13).

Giving Siakam more room to operate on the elbow gives me more confidence in his ability to score against the Thunder's swarming, lengthy defense -- especially if he's drawing switches against smaller defenders. Plus, he can be a quality facilitator from the elbow, proven by four assists in back-to-back games.

Assuming Indiana sticks with heavy doses of Siakam on the elbow, his points and assists should remain up. He's also totaled 7.7 rebounds per game (RPG) through three Finals games. After posting 31 combined points, rebounds, and assists in Game 3, give me over 30.5 for Game 4.

With 10.0 PPG over the first three games, Luguentz Dort's 8.5 point prop for Game 4 feels low.

He's been blistering hot from three, averaging 3.3 makes and 5.7 attempts per game in the NBA Finals. Shooting 58.8% from three is far from sustainable, but I'll ride the hot hand until it fizzles out.

I'm not worried about his shot volume either. He totaled 5.8 three-point attempts per game during the regular season and is at 6.3 per contest in the postseason. If anything, we could see his attempts come up in the Finals. Considering Dort shot 41.2% from deep in the regular season, he's capable of piecing together some hot streaks from three-point land.

Our NBA DFS projections have Dort totaling 11.8 points paired with the second-most three-point makes (2.5).

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +417

