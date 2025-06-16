Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Thunder in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Pacers at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 5

While the series has been competitive, the Thunder have been the clear winner of the first quarter. Oklahoma City has won the first quarter in three of four games, and Indiana just won the first quarter in Game 4 by only one point. Meanwhile, the Thunder won the first from Game 1 to Game 3 by an average of +7.7 points per game (PPG).

Excluding Game 4's 35-point first-quarter output from the Pacers, they totaled only 21.3 points per first quarter from Game 1 to Game 3. This included only 20.0 points per first quarter on the road in the Paycom Center.

Ahead of Game 5, there are several advantages that could lead to a cover for Oklahoma City -- as seen in our best NBA Finals bets. The Thunder have controlled the turnover and rebounding battles in three of four games. Indiana's three-point shots are down to 31.5 per game while shooting 31.7% over the last two compared to 39.5 three-point attempts per contest paired with a 40.5% three-point percentage in the first two games of the series.

The Pacers have struggled to score around the rim with only 38.5 points in the paint per game. This paired with a decline in three-point shooting spells trouble against OKC. With some low point totals from Indiana in first quarters, I'll happily take the Thunder to win another first quarter.

We mentioned some advantages trending in Oklahoma City's favor. This also includes an increase in attacking the rim. The Thunder have posted the highest points in the paint totals over the last two games (48 and 50). OKC shot only 19.0 three-point attempts per game over the previous two, showing a clear effort to get around the rim.

Of course, living around the paint usually means more free throw attempts, too. The Thunder are averaging 34.0 free throw attempts per over the previous two compared to 28.5 in the first two games of the series. This seems sustainable with Indiana touting the eighth-most personal fouls per play in the regular season.

All of this goes hand in hand with Jalen Williams' points. After posting only 18.0 PPG over the first two games of the Finals, Williams has upped his average to 26.5 in the previous two.

He's overcome a dreadful 21.4% three-point percentage in the Finals by living around the rim. Williams made the wise decision to take fewer threes over the last two at only 2.5 per game compared to 4.5 three-point attempts per contest in the series' first two matchups. This led to more free throw attempts, too, totaling 11.0 in the previous two versus 6.5 over the first two contests.

Williams will likely stay aggressive with the Pacers allowing the sixth-most points in the paint per game in the playoffs. Indiana also surrendered the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim in the regular season (via Dunks & Threes). With over 42.0% of his shots coming within 10 feet of the rim in the playoffs, give me over 22.5 points for Williams.

Since losing the rebounding battle 56-39 in Game 1, Oklahoma City has won the glass by +8.0 rebounds per game over the previous three. Chet Holmgren's increased production has been a major driving force during the span.

After totaling only 6.0 rebounds per game (RPG) in Game 1 and 2, he's up to 12.5 RPG over the previous two. This has led to back-to-back games with double-doubles. Will he do it for the third consecutive game?

More shots around the rim have elevated Holgrem's average to 17.0 PPG since Game 3 compared to 10.5 PPG in the series' first two games. After logging 10.0 shots per contest to open the Finals, he's averaging 12.0 field goal attempts per game over the previous two.

Among players with at least 10 playoff appearances, Holmgren has the second-most contested defensive rebounds per game and third-most defensive rebound chances per contest. Indiana posted the second-fewest offensive rebounds per game and second-lowest offensive rebound percentage in the regular season.

With the Pacers posting only 7.0 offensive boards per game over the last three (8.8 in the regular season), Holmgren should keep dominating the defensive glass. Our NBA DFS projections have Holmgren logging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds, putting him in line for another double-double.

