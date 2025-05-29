Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Knicks in Game 5

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Even within a single game, there are plenty of betting markets to choose from. You can wager on traditional markets like the spread or the total, and we also have several player-prop markets available.

Which SGP stands out today as the Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

FanDuel now offers more live SGP markets than ever before, including rebounds and assists as well as over/unders for points, threes, and more! Check out all the options at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pacers at Knicks Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 5

Indiana began this series with a bang by winning both games in New York. After winning outright as 4.5- and 6.0-point underdogs on the road, I like the Pacers' chances performing away from home yet again.

The Knicks' stingy three-point defense from the regular season hasn't really carried over to the playoff. According to Dunks & Threes, New York gave up a 40.7% three-point shot distribution in the regular season (sixth-lowest), but that's jumped to 43.2% during the postseason (fifth-highest among 16 playoff teams). Indiana has shot over 40.0% from deep in three of four games, totaling a 37.1% three-point percentage in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Spread Betting Indiana Pacers May 30 12:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This goes beyond just the Pacers shooting triples, though. Indiana has been able to speed games up, which is something the Knicks do not want. The Pacers are logging 16.3 fast break points per game compared to New York's total of just 5.8 fast break points per contest. That's on brand with Indiana racking up 17.1 fast break points per game (fifth-most) while giving up only 12.6 per contest (second-fewest) during the regular season.

Since giving up 62 points in the paint in Game 1, the Pacers have limited the Knicks to just 42.7 points in the paint per game. This is where New York wants to live, for it had the fourth-highest shot distribution around the rim from the regular season while totaling the sixth-most points in the paint per contest (51.4).

Indiana being on the verge of closing out this series is no coincidence. It has managed to win most of the key areas that were circled prior to the series. Led by forcing the Knicks to play outside their usual tempo while limiting the paint attack, look for the Pacers to keep it close.

Karl-Anthony Towns has totaled 25.8 points per game (PPG) in this series, but he's questionable with a knee injury. This puts even more emphasize on Indiana to cover, and it could shift how we select player props. Leaning into New York's other star player -- Jalen Brunson -- would be a sound angle.

He's averaging 33.3 PPG in this series, and that's been with a healthy Towns. When Towns is off the court, Brunson's team-high 33.2% usage rate in the playoffs jumps to 36.3%. If Towns does not go, more than enough volume should be available for Brunson. His playoff averages instill enough confidence for the over regardless of Town's injury, too.

Jalen Brunson - Points Indiana Pacers May 30 12:05am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Since the 2024 playoffs, Brunson is logging 31.0 PPG. He's also reached 31 points in 8 of 16 playoff appearances this year, leading to 29.9 PPG in the 2025 postseason. Brunson's built a reputation for showing out in the playoffs, and I don't expect that to change with the season on the line tonight.

The free throw line has been a huge piece of Brunson's success in this series, totaling 9.5 makes and 10.3 free throw attempts per contest. That's a solid jump compared to his averages of 7.2 and 8.4 over the entire playoffs. This is something we can rely on with Indiana touting the eighth-most personal fouls per play during the regular season.

Even during a thrilling playoff run, the Pacers' backcourt still has several mediocre defensive ratings in the postseason -- including Tyrese Haliburton (112.2) and Andrew Nembhard (112.6). Brunson should keep pouring it on, especially if Towns is unable to suit up.

We mentioned the Pacers' successful three-point shooting, and Aaron Nesmith has been the heartbeat of the attack with a blistering 51.9% three-point percentage during the playoffs. While this points to some regression, Nesmith's 43.1% mark from the regular season helps his cause.

Similar to Game 4, Nesmith is questionable with an ankle injury. However, he played for 32 minutes while logging 16 points in Game 4. Another full workload for tonight is likely in the cards.

3+ Made Threes 3+ Made Threes Aaron Nesmith +172 View more odds in Sportsbook

He's averaging 2.9 makes and 5.5 three-point attempts across the playoffs. Nesmith's makes per contest are even higher in this series at 3.3. Getting plus odds at all for at least three made triples feels like good value, but +172 is too good to pass on.

Even Nesmith's minutes are up in the ECF, sitting at 32.5 minutes per game -- his highest for a series. With his three-point makes and minutes up paired with the Knicks allowing over a 43.0% three-point shot distribution, I'll happily back the deadly three-point shooter who is converting over 50.0% of his attempts in the playoffs.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +628

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP on any sport or event taking place on May 29th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.