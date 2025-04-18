Best NBA Player Prop Parlay Bet for Friday's Play-In Tournament Games

There are just two spots up for grabs in the NBA playoffs. It’s the last day of the Play-In Tournament, and we get to watch the Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks and the Dallas Mavericks face the Memphis Grizzlies.

Instead of focusing on a winner or spread bet, I’m building a three-leg player prop parlay for tonight’s slate.

Here's my favorite player prop parlay tonight in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds.

Today's Top NBA Player Prop Parlay for the Play-In Tournament

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Tyler Herro -136 View more odds in Sportsbook

Tyler Herro has been on fire recently, coming off a 38-point game versus the Chicago Bulls. Herro’s usage continues to increase, and Miami is going to rely on their primary scorer in this win-or-go-home game.

He has also had a lot of success against the Hawks, averaging nearly 25 points in the 4 games this year. The Hawks struggle to contain Herro from the perimeter, and that is where he shines.

Given Herro’s recent form and his ability to show up big in high-pressure games, I love the over on 25 points.

To Score 20+ Points To Score 20+ Points Bam Adebayo -115 View more odds in Sportsbook

I don’t think Herro is the only one who is going to put up points for the Heat tonight.

Bam Adebayo has a favorable matchup taking on the Hawks, who rank 26th in points allowed per game and have really struggled with containing big men. Atlanta ranks 28th in defensive efficiency against centers, making this a prime opportunity for Bam to shine. He has cleared this line in four of the last five games against Atlanta and should be able to exploit these mismatches once again.

To Score 25+ Points To Score 25+ Points Anthony Davis -205 View more odds in Sportsbook

To wrap up this parlay, let’s switch games to the Mavericks versus Grizzlies. I’m looking at Anthony Davis to have at lease 25 points.

AD continues to be a key offensive weapon for the Mavs with Kyrie Irving sidelined, averaging over 28 points in the last 5 games. Davis scored 27 points, going 9 for 23 from the field and 6-6 from the free throw line in his last game against the Sacramento Kings.

Davis has a strong track record against the Grizzlies, including his dominant 40-point performance with the Los Angeles Lakers back in December. I’m backing the guy who has proven his ability to perform in these high-stakes games.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +368

