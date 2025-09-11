Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the UNOH 250 in Bristol

A Thursday night truck race just hits different.

These fall NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bristol stops have always been one of the best events of the year, giving us a nice little jump start to the weekend. It's also the trucks on a short track, something we don't get nearly enough on the current schedule.

Things aren't as fun for the competition, who has to contend with Corey Heim's legendary heater. Heim has won three straight races and four of the past five, giving him eight wins on the season while leading 39.8% of the laps he has run.

Not surprisingly, Heim's the runaway favorite in my pre-practice simulations, but at a chaotic track, I can't match FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds, which have Heim at +150. I do see value lower on the board, but I have to make sure they've got the juice to topple Heim.

Let's dig into those simulations, and then we can lay out which values I like entering the day.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Bristol

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Corey Heim 29.8% 56.7% 68.7% Layne Riggs 15.5% 41.9% 58.6% Chandler Smith 10.6% 32.3% 50.5% Ty Majeski 7.7% 25.8% 43.1% Daniel Hemric 5.3% 18.4% 33.9% Grant Enfinger 5.4% 19.1% 33.1% Kaden Honeycutt 4.9% 17.1% 30.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Bristol

Grant Enfinger (+1900): Enfinger has five career top-fives in 10 Bristol races, though he's 0-for-3 since the start of 2024. The short-track form has been there with top-five runs in IRP, North Wilkesboro, and Rockingham, and he had a top-eight average running position in each of those. Enfinger's at his best at tracks where the driver matters, and Bristol definitely qualifies.

(+1900): Enfinger has five career top-fives in 10 Bristol races, though he's 0-for-3 since the start of 2024. The short-track form has been there with top-five runs in IRP, North Wilkesboro, and Rockingham, and he had a top-eight average running position in each of those. Enfinger's at his best at tracks where the driver matters, and Bristol definitely qualifies. Gio Ruggiero (+7500): Ruggiero's speed on driver-centric tracks has been better than his finishes, potentially creating some value in him as a longshot. He had top-seven average running positions in Rockingham, North Wilkesboro, and Darlington, all of which require talent. His best finish in that span was just seventh, though. Ruggiero did convert on a quality finish in Richmond as he was sixth there, so he can put a full race together. If he does that again, I think he has better upside than what he has shown so far.

