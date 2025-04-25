Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Friday 4/25/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Miami Marlins at the Seattle Mariners and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Marlins at Mariners

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Luke Raley is swinging a hot bat, and he can launch a tater against Cal Quantrill.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Luke Raley +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raley boasts a .369 expected wOBA and 42.9% hard-hit rate this season. He does almost all of his work against righties, producing a .355 wOBA and 43.8% hard-hit rate in the split so far in 2025.

He's facing a poor right-hander today in Quantrill, who is struggling this year to the tune of a 5.59 SIERA and 9.8% strikeout rate.

Raley has the pop to take advantage of this cozy matchup.

Leg 2: Randy Arozarena to Record an RBI (+160)

I wrote up this Randy Arozarena bet as one of today's best MLB player props, and it fits well into this SGP.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Randy Arozarena +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Both lefties and righties are having a lot of fun against Quantrill, with right-handed bats tagging him for 1.70 dingers per nine last season.

Seattle is listed at -108 odds to go over 4.5 runs, and Arozarena should be in the heart of the lineup, which -- hopefully -- gives him a couple RBI chances.

And if Arozarena doesn't get it done against Quantrill, he'll see a Miami bullpen that is dead last in xFIP (4.90).

I clearly like Seattle's offense to do well today, and considering the Mariners will have Logan Gilbert on the bump, backing Seattle to win by multiple runs makes sense.

Run Line Seattle Mariners Apr 26 1:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

I've already harped on Quantrill's woes. Gilbert is at the other end of the spectrum, cooking opponents this year en route to a 1.91 SIERA, 38.0% K rate and 18.1% swinging-strike rate. Yes, please.

Facing a Miami offense that has the third-highest strikeout rate against righties (25.0%), Gilbert can roll. Paired with Quantrill being on the other side, Seattle has a chance to win comfortably.

With all three legs together, the odds are +1471. If you'd rather play it safer, you can remove the home run prop and pair just the final two legs for +249 odds.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +1471

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

