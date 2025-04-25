3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Friday 4/25/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Anthony Santander has a mouth-watering matchup tonight against Carlos Carrasco at hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Anthony Santander +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

Carrasco, in his age-38 season, is running on fumes. He's pitched to a 4.56 SIERA and 16.7% strikeout rate through 20 2/3 innings this year. He's giving up a 44.1% fly-ball rate so far, and he's allowed 1.76 homers per nine innings since the start of 2023.

Santander can take advantage.

Off to a slow start with the Toronto Blue Jays, Santander is still getting the ball in the air often, sporting a 44.3% fly-ball rate, and he popped 44 home runs last season. He'll pick it up eventually. In 2024, his wOBA (.349), fly-ball rate (56.4%) and K rate (17.7%) were all better against right-handers.

The Jays are listed at -180 to go over 3.5 runs, and Santander can be a big part of their production.

Alec Burleson can do some damage today against right-hander Chad Patrick.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Alec Burleson +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Patrick has been decent through his first 21 1/3 MLB innings, recording a 4.25 SIERA. But there are some worrying signs, including a 50.0% fly-ball rate and 9.7% swinging-strike rate.

Burleson had superb numbers against righties last season, posting a .347 wOBA and 18 homers in 453 plate appearances in the split. He was also much better at home (.336 wOBA) than on the road (.301).

Although he's off to a slow start in 2025, Burleson will likely hit fifth in the lineup, putting him in a good spot to drive in a run.

The Seattle Mariners' offense is in a smash spot versus Cal Quantrill, and that pushes me toward Randy Arozarena's RBI prop.

To Record an RBI To Record an RBI Randy Arozarena +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Quantrill has been a bad pitcher for a while, and things are no different this season as he's struggled to a 5.59 SIERA and 9.8% strikeout rate through his first 17 1/3 innings. Since the start of 2024, he owns a 5.13 SIERA and 16.0% K rate.

In 2024, righties and lefties both mauled Quantrill. Righties put up better numbers, though, including 1.70 homers per nine innings.

Arozarena is off to a scorching start this campaign, mashing his way to a .348 wOBA, 40.7% fly-ball rate and 39.0% hard-hit rate. His expected wOBA is .374, so he's actually been swinging it even better than his numbers suggest.

Seattle is -108 to go over 4.5 runs, and Arozarena will be in the heart of the order, making the +160 odds on his RBI prop an enticing bet.

