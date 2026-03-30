Best MLB Same Game Parlay for Monday 3/30/26

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGPs stand out today via FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Check out our favorite MLB player props for today.

Today's Best MLB Same Game Parlays

For Monday’s slate, the best SGP comes from one of the most lopsided matchups on the board:

This game offers:

A clear starting pitching edge

A massive lineup advantage

Multiple player prop opportunities tied to game flow

Parlay Legs:

Dodgers Moneyline (-184)

Roki Sasaki 6+ Strikeouts (+250)

Shohei Ohtani 2+ Total Bases (-150)

Total Odds at Time of Publication: +557

This SGP is built around a dominant Dodgers game script:

Dodgers take an early lead

Sasaki controls the game on the mound

Ohtani produces offensively in a high-upside lineup

Each leg supports the others, which is exactly what you want in MLB prop bets and SGP construction.

Leg 1: Dodgers Moneyline

Moneyline Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 31 2:11am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Step-by-step analysis:

1. Starting pitching mismatch

Roki Sasaki vs Parker Messick

Sasaki = elite strikeout pitcher

Messick = inexperienced, facing one of the best lineups in baseball

2. Lineup dominance

Los Angeles Dodgers lineup:

Shohei Ohtani

Mookie Betts

Freddie Freeman

Kyle Tucker

Cleveland Guardians lineup:

Contact-heavy, less power upside

3. Early-season form

Dodgers: 3-0 start

Strong offensive production across lineup

Correlation:

If Dodgers win → Sasaki likely pitches well → offense produces → all legs benefit.

Leg 2: Roki Sasaki 6+ Strikeouts

Roki Sasaki - Alt Strikeouts Roki Sasaki - Alt Strikeouts Roki Sasaki 6+ Strikeouts +250 View more odds in Sportsbook

Key Factors:

1. Elite strikeout ability

High-velocity fastball + devastating splitter

One of the highest K-per-inning ceilings on the slate

2. Matchup vs Guardians

Cleveland:

Contact-oriented

But struggles vs elite velocity pitchers

3. Game script

If Dodgers lead:

Sasaki attacks aggressively

More strikeout opportunities

Correlation:

Strong pitching performance → Dodgers win

More innings → more strikeouts

Leg 3: Shohei Ohtani 2+ Total Bases

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Shohei Ohtani -150 View more odds in Sportsbook

Why this prop fits perfectly:

1. Elite hitter in elite lineup

Ohtani is one of the most consistent hitters in baseball

Batting in the heart of a stacked lineup

2. Matchup advantage

Facing a weaker starting pitcher

Dodgers likely to generate traffic on the bases

3. Game environment

High run-scoring potential for Dodgers

Ohtani gets multiple at-bats in strong spots

Correlation:

If Dodgers offense is rolling → Ohtani contributes

More baserunners → more total bases opportunities

Overall Correlation Breakdown

This SGP is tightly connected:

Dodgers ML → Sasaki dominates → Ohtani gets run support

Sasaki Ks → deeper outing → higher win probability

Ohtani Total Bases → offense produces → supports ML

This is exactly the type of positive correlation you want in MLB Same Game Parlays.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.