Best MLB Same Game Parlay for Monday 3/30/26
Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.
Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.
Which SGPs stand out today via FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?
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Today's Best MLB Same Game Parlays
For Monday’s slate, the best SGP comes from one of the most lopsided matchups on the board:
Guardians vs Dodgers
This game offers:
- A clear starting pitching edge
- A massive lineup advantage
- Multiple player prop opportunities tied to game flow
Parlay Legs:
- Dodgers Moneyline (-184)
- Roki Sasaki 6+ Strikeouts (+250)
- Shohei Ohtani 2+ Total Bases (-150)
- Total Odds at Time of Publication: +557
This SGP is built around a dominant Dodgers game script:
- Dodgers take an early lead
- Sasaki controls the game on the mound
- Ohtani produces offensively in a high-upside lineup
Each leg supports the others, which is exactly what you want in MLB prop bets and SGP construction.
Leg 1: Dodgers Moneyline
Moneyline
Step-by-step analysis:
1. Starting pitching mismatch
- Roki Sasaki vs Parker Messick
- Sasaki = elite strikeout pitcher
- Messick = inexperienced, facing one of the best lineups in baseball
2. Lineup dominance
Los Angeles Dodgers lineup:
- Shohei Ohtani
- Mookie Betts
- Freddie Freeman
- Kyle Tucker
Cleveland Guardians lineup:
- Contact-heavy, less power upside
3. Early-season form
- Dodgers: 3-0 start
- Strong offensive production across lineup
Correlation:
If Dodgers win → Sasaki likely pitches well → offense produces → all legs benefit.
Leg 2: Roki Sasaki 6+ Strikeouts
Key Factors:
1. Elite strikeout ability
- High-velocity fastball + devastating splitter
- One of the highest K-per-inning ceilings on the slate
2. Matchup vs Guardians
Cleveland:
- Contact-oriented
- But struggles vs elite velocity pitchers
3. Game script
If Dodgers lead:
- Sasaki attacks aggressively
- More strikeout opportunities
Correlation:
- Strong pitching performance → Dodgers win
- More innings → more strikeouts
Leg 3: Shohei Ohtani 2+ Total Bases
Why this prop fits perfectly:
1. Elite hitter in elite lineup
- Ohtani is one of the most consistent hitters in baseball
- Batting in the heart of a stacked lineup
2. Matchup advantage
- Facing a weaker starting pitcher
- Dodgers likely to generate traffic on the bases
3. Game environment
- High run-scoring potential for Dodgers
- Ohtani gets multiple at-bats in strong spots
Correlation:
- If Dodgers offense is rolling → Ohtani contributes
- More baserunners → more total bases opportunities
Overall Correlation Breakdown
This SGP is tightly connected:
- Dodgers ML → Sasaki dominates → Ohtani gets run support
- Sasaki Ks → deeper outing → higher win probability
- Ohtani Total Bases → offense produces → supports ML
This is exactly the type of positive correlation you want in MLB Same Game Parlays.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.