Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 7/9/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Washington Nationals at the St. Louis Cardinals and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Nationals at Cardinals

The Nationals' MacKenzie Gore is in the 90th percentile with a 30.6% strikeout rate, but he's averaged only 4.3 strikeouts per game over his last four starts. Considering his 7.3 strikeouts per start average this season, is Gore bound to improve his recent K struggles?

St. Louis doesn't look like the best matchup at first. Its 20.4% strikeout rate is the sixth-lowest in MLB, but this jumps to 22.5% against left-handed hurlers (13th-lowest). In the Cardinals' last two matchups against southpaw starters, they logged 9.5 strikeouts per game (7.8 season-long average).

Gore is also in the 86th percentile of chase rate while the Cards have the 12th-highest chase percentage. Washington's starter heavily leans on his curveball and slider for strikeouts with each tool carrying K percentages surpassing 45.0%, and Gore can take advantage of his curveball in this matchup with St. Louis touting the ninth-fewest runs above average against the pitch.

Our MLB DFS projections have Gore totaling 6.38 strikeouts, providing the final nail in the coffin to back the over.

Despite Gore carrying a 3.11 ERA and 3.15 SIERA paired with a favorable strikeout matchup, the Cardinals are still my moneyline pick. Washington is on a four-game losing streak and is 1-4 over Gore's last five starts.

While Gore has an angle to stack Ks tonight, St. Louis has the 10th-most runs above average against four-seam fastballs and sliders -- which make up two of his three most-used pitches. Andre Pallante of the Cardinals leans on a four-seam fastball (47.4%), slider (26.5%), sinker (13.5%), and knuckle curve (12.7%). The Nationals are among the 12 fewest runs above average against four-seamers and sliders.

We also shouldn't ignore St. Louis sporting the much better bullpen with the 14th-lowest ERA compared to the Nats' relievers holding the highest ERA and SIERA.

Washington is consistently finding ways to lose games, and a clear advantage for the Cardinals' bullpen could be tonight's route to another L.

If St. Louis is to win this game, it will probably have to find some run production against Gore. Willson Contreras is someone who could excel in the matchup thanks to his .277 batting average against southpaws compared to .240 when facing righties.

Furthermore, Contreras is batting .275 against four-seam fastballs, and Gore's four-seamer touts a large 50.3% usage rate. Washington's starter is also in the 35th and 30th percentiles of barrel and hard-hit percentages allowed. Contreras has some slugging chops by sitting in the 83rd percentile of barrel rate, 75th percentile in hard-hit percentage, and 97th percentile of bat speed.

With -200 odds to record a hit tonight, I like Contreras chances of getting on base. His total bases could then be boosted by slugging potential against Gore.

Our projections have Contreras totaling 1.9 bases, which has a 56.6% implied probability for at least two bases (or -130 odds). This is suggesting terrific value compared to the current +140 line carrying only a 41.7% implied probability for at least two bases.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +652

