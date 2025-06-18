Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 6/18/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Milwaukee Brewers at the Chicago Cubs and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Brewers at Cubs

Two NL Central foes -- the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers -- will meet up at Wrigley Field this evening. The Cubs tout a stellar 24-12 home record while the Brew Crew has gone just 16-20 away from American Family Field. We can look for trends to stick on Wednesday.

The Cubs will send Jameson Taillon to the mound. He's been great for the Cubs, owning a 3.48 ERA, 3.67 xERA, 3.95 xFIP, and 0.98 WHIP. He's tied for the third-most wins (7) in MLB and his WHIP ranks 10th among eligible starters. Moreover, he gets a bump at home, flashing a 2.72 ERA, 3.35 xFIP, and 23.0% strikeout rate at Wrigley.

Milwaukee's active roster shows a bleh .312 wOBA (25th) and 98 wRC+ (25th) versus northpaws, making this a pretty tame matchup for Taillon and company.

Rookie Jacob Misiorowski will toe the rubber for Milwaukee. In his MLB debut last week, he tossed a no-hitter through five frames and topped out at 102.2 mph before exiting the game with cramping in his right calf and quad. Still dealing with the ailment and facing a bold Cubs lineup, the rookie could be in trouble. Chicago's active roster presents a .180 ISO (8th), .437 SLG (7th), and 115 wRC+ (9th) versus righties. I have this one going to the Cubs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has recorded an RBI in 44.4% of games this season -- up from the 40.0% implied probability on these +150 odds. I like his RBI prop as a standalone bet, but it can also serve as an addition to a Cubs-based SGP.

Right-handed hurlers are facing an uphill battle against Chicago's lefty arm. PCA is generating a .302 BA, .297 ISO, 160 wRC+, and 47.4% fly-ball rate against them this season, and the potentially banged-up Misiorowski could be his next victim.

To add, PCA has tallied 15 RBIs through 14 games at the cleanup spot, which is where he is projected to hit from for tonight.

Let's wrap up this Same Game Parlay by asking for a 5-strikeout night from Taillon.

Taillon has reached north of 4.5 Ks in 8 out of 14 starts this season, missing by the hook twice.

His 20.0% strikeout rate spikes to 23.0% at Wrigley, and he's amassed 6-plus strikeouts in more starts (5) than not (2) at said stadium.

Milwaukee's active roster possesses a tame-ish 20.8% K% (17th) versus righties, but it rises to 21.1% on the road.

The addition of Taillon's K prop brings this SGP up to +448 odds. You can also take advantage of FanDuel Sportsbook's 30% Profit Boost to use on an MLB Same Game Parlay for today.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +448

