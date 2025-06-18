Pirates vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 19

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB teams busy on Thursday, up against the Detroit Tigers.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Pirates vs Tigers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (29-45) vs. Detroit Tigers (47-27)

Date: Thursday, June 19, 2025

Thursday, June 19, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-142) | DET: (+120)

PIT: (-142) | DET: (+120) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+118) | DET: +1.5 (-142)

PIT: -1.5 (+118) | DET: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Pirates vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 3-5, 3.33 ERA vs Tarik Skubal (Tigers) - 7-2, 1.99 ERA

The Pirates will look to Andrew Heaney (3-5) against the Tigers and Tarik Skubal (7-2). Heaney and his team have a record of 6-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Heaney's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Tigers are 8-6-0 ATS in Skubal's 14 starts with a set spread. The Tigers were named the moneyline underdog for one Skubal start this season -- they lost.

Pirates vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (52.3%)

Pirates vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Tigers, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -142, and Detroit is +120 playing at home.

Pirates vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the run line against the Pirates. The Tigers are -142 to cover, and the Pirates are +118.

Pirates vs Tigers Over/Under

Pirates versus Tigers, on June 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

This season Pittsburgh has come away with a win four times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 24 of their 69 opportunities.

In 69 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 33-36-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have won 52% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (13-12).

Detroit has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Tigers have played in 72 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-35-3).

The Tigers have a 40-32-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (52) this season while batting .223 with 24 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 138th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Cruz will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .158 with two walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has 58 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .348. He's batting .262 and slugging .412.

Among all qualified, he is 67th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

McCutchen takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs.

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.360) powered by 20 extra-base hits.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has one home run, 15 RBI and a batting average of .284 this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .234 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks. He's slugging .492 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 59th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Gleyber Torres' .375 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .273 while slugging .414.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage is 21st, and he is 89th in slugging.

Riley Greene has 77 hits with a .502 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the Tigers.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .260 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and seven walks.

Pirates vs Tigers Head to Head

6/17/2025: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/29/2024: 10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2024: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-3 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/8/2024: 7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/2/2023: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/1/2023: 4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/17/2023: 8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-0 PIT (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/16/2023: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/8/2022: 3-1 DET (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!