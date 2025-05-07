Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 5/7/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Chicago White Sox at the Kansas City Royals and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for White Sox at Royals

The Kansas City Royals have gone 13-2 since April 20th -- an impressive turnaround after starting out the year 8-14. Similar to last season, the Royals are firmly a home team and have gone 13-5 at Kauffman Stadium. Tonight, we can look for them to win a third straight game against the Chicago White Sox in convincing fashion.

Kansas City will send Michael Wacha to the bump. He's pitched to a 3.52 ERA and 3.86 xERA this season, allowing just 0.47 home runs per nine innings. He's faced two top-5 offenses based on wRC+ and has yet to get a go against a bottom-10 offense. That all changes tonight against the White Sox.

Chicago comes in with a .105 ISO (30th), .217 BA (28th), .322 SLG (30th), and 82 wRC+ (28th). They are even worse on the road with a 78 wRC+.

Wacha can take care of business while Chicago's Jonathan Cannon could wake up a few bats in Kansas City.

Cannon has produced a 4.26 ERA, 4.84 xFIP, and 4.57 SIERA with an 18.9% K% and 10.2% walk rate through seven starts. He's been strikingly worse on the road than at home, coughing up 22 hits, 12 walks, 5 home runs, and 16 earned runs through 22 2/3 innings away from home -- good for a 6.35 road ERA. Kansas City's offense is no powerhouse, but they should be able to take advantage in this one.

Wacha's 18.1% strikeout rate isn't too inspiring. But it rises to 19.5% at home, and he's pitched into the sixth inning in six straight starts.

That in addition to a plus matchup against Chicago has me on his K prop.

The White Sox strike out at a 23.1% rate versus righties -- the sixth-highest in MLB. Dating back to last season, Wacha has surpassed 4.5 Ks in 10 out of 15 starts against teams that strike out at a 23.0% rate or higher versus righties. A decent number of those matchups were against hard-contact, high-strikeout offenses, but the White Sox present little power to speak of.

We like Wacha's chances to deliver a quality outing, but we need Kansas City's offense to show up, too.

Vinnie Pasquantino has produced an 11.6% barrel rate, 51.2% fly-ball rate, and .264 ISO across the last 14 days. He gets an exciting lefty-on-righty matchup tonight. Can he stay hot?

Pasquantino leads the team in home runs (6) and RBIs (22). Batting third for the Royals, he sees decent RBI chances, especially with Bobby Witt Jr. being a base-getter who can run.

Cannon has let up a .200 ISO, 48.9% fly-ball rate, and 1.53 home runs per nine innings to lefties -- not to mention his treacherous road splits.

If Wacha and Pasquantino have good games, it'll help the Royals' chances of coming through on the first leg of this SGP. All in all, this Same Game Parlay works out to +453 odds.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +453

