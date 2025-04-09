Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Wednesday 4/9/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out tonight?

Let's dig into the Los Angeles Angels at the Tampa Bay Rays and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Angels at Rays

The 7-3 Los Angeles Angels circle back to Game 2 of this three-game set with the Rays as +120 underdogs despite owning a better record to date, taking yesterday's series-opener, and having their ace on the bump.

That's a number I can get behind as we build out this SGP. Though it's safe to say the Angels won't win 70% of their games the rest of the way -- their team win total is still just 74.5 on FanDuel -- there are at least signs of them being a competitive team while healthy. Young bats Logan O'Hoppe and Kyren Paris seem to have taken a step forward this season, helping the Angels win each of their first three series despite Mike Trout and Taylor Ward both batting under the Mendoza line.

Tampa, meanwhile, has dropped five straight games following a 4-1 start. They've been held to 4 runs or fewer in all five losses.

I'm not expecting them to right the ship tonight -- not with Yusei Kikuchi on the bump. The left-handed junkballer has recorded a quality start in each of his first two outings, and he's been using the slider -- his best pitch the last two seasons -- at nearly twice the rate as 2024.

That's bad news bears for a Rays lineup which has recorded the fifth-lowest wOBA (.220) and second-lowest ISO (.061) against southpaws through 10 games. They're just 16th in wOBA against lefties dating back to last season despite posting the fourth-highest BABIP (.310) over that stretch.

Now, Tampa's Ryan Pepiot has pitched to a 2.45 ERA thus far, and he's only given up 2 barrels -- good for a 6.4% barrel rate allowed. But he's also walked 4 over 11 innings, so last year's 8.9% walk rate doesn't appear to have been fixed. And a 4.48 ERA suggests it hasn't been all sunshine and roses early on.

LA is a respectable 15th in wOBA (.311) against righties early on, and they're top 10 in ISO (.170). Considering Pepiot's lackluster results against two poor offenses, the Angels are in a better spot than you'd think here.

With their ace slated to pitch against a reeling Rays lineup that's struggled against lefties, getting +120 odds for Angels moneyline is a strong way to start this SGP, and it offers plenty of avenues to build this SGP out further with correlated legs.

Yusei Kikuchi - Strikeouts Los Angeles Angels Apr 9 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Yusei Kikuchi's stikeout stuff hasn't been all the way there in 2025, but a plus matchup with Tampa could set him up for his first big punchout game of the year.

Across 12 innings, Kikuchi has recorded 11 strikeouts. He's notched 5 and 6 strikeouts over his two starts, completing six innings in both.

Kikuchi's K rate is only at 22.4% after managing a career-best 28% mark in 2024, and his called + swinging strike rate (CSW%) is also down from 2024 (29.7% to 25.1%).

Still, it's early, and while the velocity is down, we saw the kind of strikeout upside Kikuchi has over the second half of last season. After being traded to the Houston Astros, Kikuchi posted an 11.4 K/9 and recorded at least 7 strikeouts in six of 10 starts.

That sets him up well against a Tampa side that's been incredibly strikeout-friendly to lefties thus far. The Rays have the fifth-highest strikeout rate (27.6%) against lefties this season, and they're swinging at a top-six rate in baseball.

Now, Tampa will likely trot out at least eight right-handed hitters to counter the left-handed Kikuchi. But the southpaw was actually better at generating Ks against that split last season, sitting down righties at a 28.1% clip.

At +128 odds, pairing this with Angels' moneyline is a well-correlated start to this SGP that -- with both at plus odds -- allows us to be a bit more conservative for the third leg.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Logan O'Hoppe +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

With Ryan Pepiot having relatively neutral splits against righties and lefties, we can round out this SGP with righty Logan O'Hoppe to record a hit at -155 odds.

O'Hoppe's been LA's best hitter through 10 games, pacing the Angels in batting average (.367), home runs (5), and RBIs (9). The third-year catcher has a video game-like 35% barrel rate early on, and that's helped him record at least 2 bases in five of his seven starts.

Granted, that's inflated by him homering in four straight starts, and we can't expect that to continue going forward. But he's been above a 12% barrel rate in each of his first two MLB seasons, so a third-year breakout from the 25-year-old isn't totally out of the question.

At least tonight, we could see O'Hoppe stay hot. He's performed better against right-handed pitchers throughout his career, and his OPS was nearly 200 points higher when facing righties than lefties in 2024. Of his 38 extra-base hits last season, 32 came in same-handed matchups.

After recording a single in a pinch-hit at-bat during a rest day yesterday, I like Logan O'Hoppe to continue swinging a hot bat and go for at least 2 total bases to round out this SGP.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +733

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost for a LIVE wager on any MLB game happening April 9th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.